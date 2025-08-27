Boy, 12, loses leg to grenade – Abu Dhabi surgery gives him a second chance

However, his life changed once again, but this time for the better as he received a call from Burjeel Medical City (BMC) in Abu Dhabi. Under a pioneering Dh4 million initiative by Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, founder and chairman of Burjeel Holdings, Anas was selected for osseointegration surgery, a breakthrough procedure that anchors prosthetics directly to the skeleton. The surgery was led by Prof. Dr Munjed Al Muderis at the Al Muderis Osseointegration Clinic in BMC.

“When I got a call from Dr Munjed’s team, I started dancing in the street. I knew that it was going to be a life-changing moment,” Anas recalled, tears welling up.