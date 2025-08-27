GOLD/FOREX
After a hit-and-run tragedy, Keralite amputee receives life-changing Onam gift from UAE

A decade of pain ends for Sharon, who lost his leg and a friend

Ashwani Kumar, Chief Reporter
Sharon Cheriyan at Burjeel Medical City (BMC) in Abu Dhabi.
In December 2013, 21-year-old Sharon Cheriyan from Kerala’s Kottayam district was riding pillion on a bike when his life shattered in seconds. The hit-and-run accident killed his friend instantly and left Sharon with catastrophic injuries to his pelvis and leg.
Since infection was spreading, doctors were forced to amputate his right leg.
“When doctors told me that amputation was the only option, it felt like my life had ended. I was clueless about my future,” he said.

Struggling to survive

He spent nine months in the hospital battling injuries and relentless pain. The family went through tough times, even having to sell their home for treatment. Physically, he lost weight, dropping from 90 kg to 47 kg. It was a tormenting phase of his life.
For more than a decade, Sharon lived with silent pain and limited mobility.
“I managed everything with a walking stick, even running my cousin’s catering business. But I often felt people did not fully accept me because of my disability. It was painful to be seen as a ‘second person’.”

A ray of hope

Then he discovered osseointegration surgery – an advanced reconstructive surgery procedure, which attaches prosthetics to the skeleton, boosting mobility, comfort, and life quality. He contacted the leading orthopaedic surgeon, Prof. Dr Munjed Al Muderis at Burjeel Medical City (BMC) in Abu Dhabi. However, Sharon could never afford the surgery. When that dream seemed distant, an unexpected email from Burjeel Holdings arrived: Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, the Founder and Chairman, had launched a Dh4 million programme to offer this surgery for free.

Journey to Abu Dhabi

“I didn’t think twice. I knew this was my only chance,” Sharon said, his voice trembling.

Accompanied by his mother, Sharon travelled to Abu Dhabi for surgery performed by Dr Al Muderis.
Now 33, Sharon is filled with hope for the future. He dreams of walking freely, finding a job in the UAE, and living without limitations.

“For too long, people only saw my disability. Now I want them to see my ability,” he said, his face lighting up with a rare smile.

Walking towards freedom

“I want to do all the activities that normal people do. I don’t want to be valued less because I have a stick in my hand. This surgery gives me a chance to rebuild my life.”
For Sharon, this is a life-changing Onam gift that he will cherish forever.

