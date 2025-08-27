US fitness lover loses arm in crash – UAE surgery transforms his life

Now, Joshua dreams of becoming an influencer to share his story with others facing similar struggles.

“I want people to know that no matter how bad life gets, there is always hope. It’s not the good times that shape you; it’s the struggles. And I want to show others there is beauty in the struggle,” he said.

He will continue his rehabilitation at the Paley Orthopaedic and Spine Institute in Florida but plans to return to the UAE next year to celebrate his honeymoon.