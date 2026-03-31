“To all my fans, friends, followers and well-wishers. A few weeks ago, as I walked out of a flight, I suddenly felt I was not able to hear anything. Having mustered some courage in the weeks following the episode, I want to break my silence now for all my friends and well wishers who have been asking me why I’m missing in action. It has been diagnosed by my docs as a rare sensorineural nerve hearing loss, due to a viral attack, this sudden, major setback has caught me completely unaware,” she wrote in the note.