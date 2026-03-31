In 2024, the singer revealed that she was suffering from hearing loss
Veteran playback singer Alka Yagnik left fans concerned in 2024 when she revealed she had been diagnosed with a rare hearing disorder and would be stepping back from work. Months later, the singer has shared an update, she is 'still suffering' from the condition.
In a recent interview with NDTV, Alka spoke briefly about her health, acknowledging that her battle with sensorineural nerve hearing loss is ongoing. While she didn't want to talk much about it, she mentioned that she was still 'suffering'.
The condition has also forced her to turn down new work. “Composers approach me now and then. But I am not able to do it,” she said, highlighting how deeply the issue has impacted her professional life.
Her most recent playback was for Naram Kaalja in Amar Singh Chamkila, directed by Imtiaz Ali and composed by A. R. Rahman.
Earlier this year, Alka was honoured with the prestigious Padma Bhushan by the Government of India. Reflecting on the recognition, she shared, “Not really. Whenever it comes, it's welcome like that.”
The singer had first opened up about her condition in 2024 via an emotional note on social media, revealing she had been diagnosed with 'a rare sensorineural nerve hearing loss' following a sudden viral attack.
“To all my fans, friends, followers and well-wishers. A few weeks ago, as I walked out of a flight, I suddenly felt I was not able to hear anything. Having mustered some courage in the weeks following the episode, I want to break my silence now for all my friends and well wishers who have been asking me why I’m missing in action. It has been diagnosed by my docs as a rare sensorineural nerve hearing loss, due to a viral attack, this sudden, major setback has caught me completely unaware,” she wrote in the note.
At the time, she also cautioned fans about excessive exposure to loud music and headphone use.
Over the decades, Alka Yagnik has shaped the sound of Hindi cinema with timeless tracks like Tip Tip Barsa Paani (Mohra), Ae Mere Humsafar (Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak), Chaand Chupa Baadal Mein (Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam), and Agar Tum Saath Ho (Tamasha).