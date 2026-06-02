The hit stage show explores a century of Hindi film music with 40 performers
Dubai: A show that traces a hundred years of Hindi film music from the black-and-white era to the present day is heading to Abu Dhabi for the first time, after selling out audiences in Dubai.
100 Years of Bollywood: The Musical, produced by Malhaar, will be staged at the Cultural Foundation Theatre, Qasr Al Hosn, on Friday June 5 at 7:30pm. The two-hour production brings together more than 40 performers in a live theatrical experience combining vocals, choreography, storytelling and visual design.
For Abu Dhabi audiences, the show will include a segment not previously performed in Dubai: an exploration of the influence of Arabic musical traditions on some of Bollywood's most well-known compositions. It is a thread that has existed in popular music across the region for decades but has rarely been placed front and centre in a theatrical setting.
The production moves through distinct eras of Hindi film music, from the golden age of Indian cinema and the romance-driven soundtracks of the 1990s to the disco years and the globally influenced music of contemporary Bollywood. The repertoire spans timeless compositions such as Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya from Mughal-e-Azam and Kahe Chhed Chhed Mohe from Devdas, alongside folk-inspired favourites and modern hits including Jai Ho.
Directed by Kevin Oliver, the production was shaped through months of research led by Bollywood music historian Girish Shah and researcher Ushma Shah Jasuja. "The goal was not simply to present a collection of songs, but to create a story that audiences can travel through," Oliver said. "Each musical era represents a moment in the social and cultural history of Indian cinema."
The musical arrangement features lead vocalists, a live ensemble and a choir performing specially crafted harmonies, while choreography by Kathak artist Vaishali Mhaisalkar of Tapasya Centre for Performing Arts weaves together classical, folk and contemporary movement styles.
The show is presented under the patronage of the Cultural Foundation Abu Dhabi and the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi.
Where: Cultural Foundation Theatre, Qasr Al Hosn, Abu Dhabi
When: Friday, June 5 7:30pm
Tickets: Available on Platinumlist from Dh150