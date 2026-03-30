BTS The Return Netflix review: A brotherhood more powerful than ever rises above the noise

For context, ever since the 2022 Festa, when an emotional RM bared his soul about the group’s direction, being honest and vulnerable with fans, the K-pop world spiralled. Some interpreted it as an indefinite hiatus, others as a disbandment announcement. The speculation grew loud enough that the members had to step in and clarify: they weren’t breaking up, just taking time to explore solo work. Later, they announced that they would be attending mandatory military service, and they would be back soon.