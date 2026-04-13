The group’s 10th anniversary comeback comes with a meaningful fan name reveal
Dubai: Ten years is a long time to wait for anything. But for fans of K-pop girl group I.O.I, the decade-long anticipation just got a little sweeter.
The group has officially announced the name of their fan club: Angdungi. Simple, nostalgic, and deeply meaningful, the name is a callback to what the members used to call their supporters back in their debut era, a quiet acknowledgement that their fans never really left.
The announcement dropped on April 13, 2026, and the reaction was immediate. Social media lit up with fans sharing their excitement, with many calling the reveal long overdue and absolutely worth the wait.
The name carries more weight than it might first appear. Angdungi represents the fans who stayed, those who kept the group alive in playlists and memories even as the members went their separate ways and built individual careers. It is a tribute to loyalty, to the kind of fandom that does not fade just because a group goes on hiatus.
For a group that only officially existed for about a year before disbanding in 2017, the fact that their supporters held on this long says everything. Angdungi is the name for people who waited in the same spot, even as time moved on around them.
The fan club announcement is just one piece of a much bigger picture. I.O.I confirmed they will be returning in May to mark their 10th anniversary, performing as a nine-member unit. Fan favourites including Jeon Somi, Kim Se Jeong, and Chungha are all confirmed to take part, though Kang Mina and Zhou Jie Qiong will be sitting this one out due to prior commitments.
The group has also unveiled an anniversary tour titled LOOP, a name that feels fitting for a group quite literally coming full circle. To give fans a preview of what is coming, they recently dropped a practice video of their iconic track Pick Me, sending nostalgia levels through the roof.