Elite Group Holding unveils the largest Jetour Service Centre globally

Elite Group Holding, the exclusive partner of Jetour in the UAE, has unveiled the largest Jetour service centre globally, marking a significant milestone in strengthening its aftersales network and customer experience across the country.

This development reinforces Elite Group Holding’s commitment to enhancing every stage of the ownership journey, delivering premium vehicles supported by world-class service, care, and long-term value.

A new benchmark in aftersales excellence

Positioned as Jetour’s flagship service centre, the facility sets a new standard not only in the UAE but also globally, as the largest Jetour Service Centre in the world. Spanning an impressive 100,000 square feet, the centre has been designed as a comprehensive one-stop destination, with the capacity to service 250-300 vehicles per day, ensuring efficiency at scale without compromising on quality.