Elite Group Holding unveils the largest Jetour Service Centre globally

Dubai centre promises excellent aftersales, customer care, and ownership experience
Elite Group Holding, the exclusive partner of Jetour in the UAE, has unveiled the largest Jetour service centre globally, marking a significant milestone in strengthening its aftersales network and customer experience across the country.
This development reinforces Elite Group Holding’s commitment to enhancing every stage of the ownership journey, delivering premium vehicles supported by world-class service, care, and long-term value.
Positioned as Jetour’s flagship service centre, the facility sets a new standard not only in the UAE but also globally, as the largest Jetour Service Centre in the world. Spanning an impressive 100,000 square feet, the centre has been designed as a comprehensive one-stop destination, with the capacity to service 250-300 vehicles per day, ensuring efficiency at scale without compromising on quality.
Equipped with advanced technology and operated by highly skilled technicians, the centre ensures precision, efficiency, and reliability across all maintenance and service requirements for vehicles purchased through authorised showrooms.
Guided by the concept, The Home for Every Journey, the space goes beyond functionality to deliver a refined customer experience. From premium lounges and wellness-focused amenities, every detail has been curated to offer comfort, convenience, and confidence, transforming routine servicing into a seamless and elevated experience.
“This milestone reflects our continued commitment to delivering a holistic automotive experience that extends far beyond the point of purchase,” said Sam Shamsuddin, Regional Aftersales Manager, Jetour UAE. “With the launch of our largest service centre, we are strengthening our ecosystem to ensure every customer journey is defined by trust, transparency, and long-term value.”
The launch further strengthens Jetour UAE’s growing aftersales network, which spans Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Ajman, enhancing accessibility while significantly expanding service capacity across the Emirates.
Jetour UAE continues to reinforce its commitment to customer confidence through a comprehensive ownership package, including a 1-million-km or 10-year warranty, roadside assistance, and three years or 30,000km of complimentary service, complemented by access to the Jetour Owners Club – an exclusive platform offering curated experiences and customer engagement.
Customers can visit the new flagship service centre on Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, where innovation, service excellence, and customer comfort come together to redefine the aftersales experience.
The service centre is open from Monday to Saturday from 8am to 8pm. Call 800 535483 for service bookings.
For more information, visit www.jetouruae.com and follow @jetouruae for service centre updates.
This content comes from Reach by Gulf News, which is the branded content team of GN Media.