Why is BTS’s Jin missing from Arirang album credits? Inside his solo tour and US songwriting camp timeline

The production gap (September – November 2025) The summer of 2025 was the critical "engine room" for the album. While RM, Suga, and the others were in the studio with producers like Diplo and Ryan Tedder, Jin was completing the European leg of his tour in London and Amsterdam. According to the Netflix documentary BTS: The Return, Jin didn't actually arrive at the Los Angeles camp until the very day after his solo tour ended. By then, the core 14-track list had been largely written and recorded. Jimin later confirmed in a November 1st livestream that the recording process was officially "finished."