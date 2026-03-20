The album dropped today, the first album in what seems like an eternity to ARMY, who have been waiting for this moment since 2022. Filled with 14 tracks, fans are busy decoding the meaning behind each and every song. "Everyone sounds so different in each track," one fan noted. The boys also hosted a BTS live, where RM revealed how grateful he was, that they all were reunited. "I think all of us gathering together is like a miracle. It is really emotional for me. I think it's very precious to me that all grown up men in 30s are still wanting to gather up and move towards a single goal."