BTS's Jungkook apologises after Arirang concert sound glitch, as ARMY says: 'It was perfect'

ARMY said that the concert was brilliant as always, and they didn't notice glitches
The return of the kings worried they hit brief snag in Tampa, but Jungkook isn’t letting anything slide.
Less than 24 hours after BTS ignited the North American leg of their massive Arirang World Tour at Raymond James Stadium, Jungkook took to Instagram to get real with fans. Following a sound glitch that might have seemingly hampered the performance of the fan-favourite anthem Magic Shop on Saturday night, Jungkook issued a direct apology. And fans as always were confused, because for them, the concert was perfection. Hello, all favourites in the house, and Pied Piper? In 2026? Bring it on.
Nevertheless, writing in Korean on his Instagram story this Sunday, Jungkook addressed the technical difficulties head-on. Not long after his initial apology to the Tampa crowd, he followed up with a raw, relatable second post: “I am mad too.”
The apology followed a wave of viral clips from the Saturday show. While some social media users scrutinised the vocals, the majority of fans quickly pointed out the obvious: a glaring microphone issue. Supporters argued it was statistically impossible for every member to simultaneously experience the same vocal "slip," concluding that the stadium’s audio feed was the real culprit.
This three-night residency (April 25, 26, and 28) marks a historic homecoming for the group.
The venue: 60,000 fans packed into Raymond James Stadium.
The nilestone: This is BTS’s first full-scale world tour since their 2022 hiatus for South Korean military service.
The tour: An 85-date global marathon supporting their tenth studio album, ARIRANG, which recently conquered the Billboard 200.
For a group returning from a multi-year break, the pressure for perfection is immense. Fans haven't seen the full lineup on a U.S. stage since Las Vegas in April 2022, making this tour an emotional high-water mark for the fandom.
Jungkook’s swift response, and his confirmation that the sound issue would be fixed starting with the Sunday night show was met with an outpouring of love, as always, with most fans saying the concert was electric as always and to please stop apologising. ARMYs praised his transparency, noting that his unfiltered frustration only proved how much he cares about the quality of the performance.
With SWIM currently dominating the charts and 80+ dates left to go, BTS is proving that even a technical hiccup can’t slow down the Arirang momentum.