BTS's Jungkook apologises after Arirang concert sound glitch, as ARMY says: 'It was perfect'

Less than 24 hours after BTS ignited the North American leg of their massive Arirang World Tour at Raymond James Stadium, Jungkook took to Instagram to get real with fans. Following a sound glitch that might have seemingly hampered the performance of the fan-favourite anthem Magic Shop on Saturday night, Jungkook issued a direct apology. And fans as always were confused, because for them, the concert was perfection. Hello, all favourites in the house, and Pied Piper? In 2026? Bring it on.