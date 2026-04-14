Where to watch BTS ARIRANG live in UAE cinemas this weekend: Ticket prices, timings and all you need to know

Fans can watch BTS live on the big screen across UAE cinemas this April
Dubai: BTS fever is showing no signs of slowing down, and fans in the UAE just got some very good news.
VOX Cinemas has announced it will be the only cinema exhibitor in the Middle East to screen two upcoming BTS World Tour Arirang performances live, giving fans the chance to experience the concert without the big ticket price.
The two screenings are set for Saturday, April 11 (the Goyang show) and Saturday, April 18 (the Japan leg), both at 1:45pm UAE time. The live viewing will showcase the tour's spectacular 360-degree, in-the-round stage design, and yes, dancing and singing along is very much encouraged.
Screens will be up and running across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates.
Abu Dhabi Mall
Al Jimi Mall
The Galleria Al Maryah Island
Yas Mall
Burjuman
City Centre Deira
City Centre Mirdif
Dubai Festival City Mall
Mercato Mall
Palm Jumeirah Mall
Wafi Mall at Wafi City
Al Hamra Mall, Ras Al Khaimah
City Centre Ajman
City Centre Fujairah
The BTS World Tour Arirang is the group's 2026 comeback world tour, accompanying their fifth full-length studio album of the same name. Watch the entire band with RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook all on stage together.
Tickets are priced at Dhs75. The screening is rated PG13. You can book at voxcinemas.com or through the VOX Cinemas app.