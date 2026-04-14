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Where to watch BTS ARIRANG live in UAE cinemas this weekend: Ticket prices, timings and all you need to know

Fans can watch BTS live on the big screen across UAE cinemas this April

Last updated:
Areeba Hashmi, Reporter
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BTS posing for their concert at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul.
BTS posing for their concert at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul.
AFP

Dubai: BTS fever is showing no signs of slowing down, and fans in the UAE just got some very good news.

VOX Cinemas has announced it will be the only cinema exhibitor in the Middle East to screen two upcoming BTS World Tour Arirang performances live, giving fans the chance to experience the concert without the big ticket price.

The two screenings are set for Saturday, April 11 (the Goyang show) and Saturday, April 18 (the Japan leg), both at 1:45pm UAE time. The live viewing will showcase the tour's spectacular 360-degree, in-the-round stage design, and yes, dancing and singing along is very much encouraged.

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Which VOX Cinemas are showing it?

Screens will be up and running across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates.

Abu Dhabi

  • Abu Dhabi Mall

  • Al Jimi Mall

  • The Galleria Al Maryah Island

  • Yas Mall

Dubai

  • Burjuman

  • City Centre Deira

  • City Centre Mirdif

  • Dubai Festival City Mall

  • Mercato Mall

  • Palm Jumeirah Mall

  • Wafi Mall at Wafi City

Sharjah and Northern Emirates

  • Al Hamra Mall, Ras Al Khaimah

  • City Centre Ajman

  • City Centre Fujairah

The BTS World Tour Arirang is the group's 2026 comeback world tour, accompanying their fifth full-length studio album of the same name. Watch the entire band with RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook all on stage together.

Tickets are priced at Dhs75. The screening is rated PG13. You can book at voxcinemas.com or through the VOX Cinemas app.

Areeba Hashmi
Areeba HashmiReporter
I’m a passionate journalist and creative writer graduate specialising in arts, culture, and storytelling. My work aims to engage readers with stories that inspire, inform, and celebrate the richness of human experience. From arts and entertainment to technology, lifestyle, and human interest features, I aim to bring a fresh perspective and thoughtful voice to every story I tell.
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