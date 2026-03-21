It was even more profound and clearer than the studio. In the live versions of the songs, every voice stood out clearly, be it Jin’s vibrating vocals, Jungkook's calming tunes, V’s soothing tones, or Jimin, who seems to have found 14 different voices, and all of them better than the previous. FYA was as wild and electric as you would expect it to be, and J-Hope wasn’t going to let you think anything else. He reigned supreme in Hooligan too, showing all his several personas of ‘Jay’, ‘J-Hope’ and ‘Jung Hoseok' on stage.