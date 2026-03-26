Arirang is the sound of a more mature, evolved and powerful BTS. It's an adrenaline rush, where Swim sails in R&B-pop, while Body to Body, the opening pulsing and addictive track, serves as the album's cultural heartbeat, weaving traditional Korean Gugak instrumentation, specifically the haunting strings of the haegeum, into a modern house beat. It honours their Korean heritage as No 29 will tell you, and at the same time, expands the meaning of 'the seven ordinary boys in Korea'. Indeed.