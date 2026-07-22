Arijit Singh slams violence against protesting students: 'Aren't you ashamed?'

Singh's remarks come amid growing scrutiny of Bollywood celebrities over their responses to the protests. While several public figures have openly backed the students, others have faced criticism for remaining silent. Earlier today, ETimes reported that a Katrina Kaif fan page with more than 70,000 followers shut down, with its administrator citing disappointment over the actress's silence on the issue, reigniting the debate over whether celebrities have a responsibility to speak out on matters of public concern.

Arijit was not alone in voicing support for the students. Actors including Huma Qureshi, Sonakshi Sinha, Shashank Arora, Sanya Malhotra, Ishaan Khatter, Siddharth, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Rajat Barmecha also expressed solidarity with the protesters or criticised the alleged police action. However, icons such as Shah Rukh, Ranveer Singh, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma or other business/sporting idols are yet to comment publicly on the issue.

Singh took to X (formerly Twitter) after videos of the clashes surfaced online, condemning the reported use of force against students. "Now you are beating the students. Aren't you ashamed? ... Everything will be remembered," the singer wrote on X.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.