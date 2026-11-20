Indian fans react to Kevin Pietersen's humorous Bollywood announcement
Dubai: Former England cricket captain Kevin Pietersen has entertained Indian fans with a tongue-in-cheek Bollywood debut announcement, sharing a photograph of himself making tea at a roadside stall in Mumbai.
Pietersen, who is currently in Mumbai filming content for his YouTube channel, posted the picture on X on Friday, November 20, joking that he was finally entering the Indian film industry.
"You asked me to get into Bollywood – we listened, and I am making my debut today!" he wrote, adding a laughing emoji.
The post quickly attracted attention from Indian social media users, with many joining in on the joke and sharing humorous suggestions about his possible acting career.
However, the former cricketer's announcement was clearly a playful tease rather than confirmation of an actual Bollywood project.
Fans want Kevin Pietersen in Bollywood
Pietersen's post drew a series of amusing responses from his followers.
One user jokingly suggested that the former England star should immediately receive an Aadhaar card, India's identity document.
Another asked whether he was switching from his coaching career to acting, while others complimented his appearance in the photograph.
"Hahahaha, to be honest, you are looking absolutely cool in this look," one follower commented.
Another social media user described Pietersen as being "more Indian than English", reflecting the affection he has developed among his Indian followers.
The former England batter has maintained a strong connection with India, regularly sharing photographs, videos and humorous posts reflecting his affection for the country's culture.
His social media updates frequently feature Indian cities, food and everyday experiences, earning him an enthusiastic response from local followers.
Pietersen has also built a substantial presence in India's cricketing and digital entertainment circles through his commentary, cricket-related appearances and online content.
His latest Mumbai update offered another glimpse of his easy-going relationship with Indian fans.
While there is no indication that a Bollywood acting project is in the works, his latest joke has certainly given followers something to talk about.