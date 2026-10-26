PM Narendra Modi responds to Kevin Pietersen's praise for India

Pietersen’s connection with India extends beyond cricket. He wrote that after visiting the country for more than two decades, he had grown more attached to it with every trip, crediting its people as the main reason he continued to return.

In his article, Pietersen said Indian cricket had evolved from relying heavily on a handful of superstars to having greater depth, with younger players increasingly believing they can compete at the highest level. He also highlighted the growth of women’s cricket and Indian athletes making their presence felt across several sports.

Pietersen, who has frequently expressed his affection for India, wrote an article titled “An aspiring, achieving, assertive new India” for Hindustan Times, published on Monday. He reflected on how the country has changed since his first visit in 2003, pointing to a growing confidence and ambition across different fields.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.