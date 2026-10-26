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PM Narendra Modi responds to Kevin Pietersen's praise for India

Indian PM responds to Pietersen's praise of India's growth and achievements

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Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
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Kevin Pietersen and Narendra Modi
Kevin Pietersen and Narendra Modi
AFP and ANI

Dubai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has acknowledged former England cricket captain Kevin Pietersen’s reflections on India’s development, sharing the cricketer’s opinion piece highlighting the country’s progress in sports, infrastructure, technology and wildlife conservation.

Pietersen, who has frequently expressed his affection for India, wrote an article titled “An aspiring, achieving, assertive new India” for Hindustan Times, published on Monday. He reflected on how the country has changed since his first visit in 2003, pointing to a growing confidence and ambition across different fields.

Modi responded on X, highlighting Pietersen’s observations about India’s growing sporting strength, the rise of women’s cricket and its progress in infrastructure and technology.

“Kevin Pietersen reflects on India’s growing sporting strength, the rise of women’s cricket and the country’s progress in infrastructure and technology. He notes how PM’s leadership has contributed to India’s changing outlook, alongside efforts to protect wildlife and preserve its natural heritage,” Modi wrote.

“India is making its mark across sports, technology and wildlife conservation!” the Indian Prime Minister posted on X.

In his article, Pietersen said Indian cricket had evolved from relying heavily on a handful of superstars to having greater depth, with younger players increasingly believing they can compete at the highest level. He also highlighted the growth of women’s cricket and Indian athletes making their presence felt across several sports.

The former England captain praised improvements in airports, roads and metro networks, alongside India’s advances in digital payments, start-ups and technology. He also noted the country’s efforts to protect wildlife, including rhinos, Asiatic lions and cheetahs.

Pietersen’s connection with India extends beyond cricket. He wrote that after visiting the country for more than two decades, he had grown more attached to it with every trip, crediting its people as the main reason he continued to return.

He also acknowledged Modi’s interest in sports, fitness and conservation, saying India’s changing outlook reflected a country increasingly confident about its future.

Pietersen concluded by describing India as a nation that knows where it wants to go and believes it can get there.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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