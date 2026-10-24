Never miss an important meeting detail? Why professionals are eyeing the Plaud Note Pro

AI meeting assistants are becoming increasingly attractive to professionals who spend much of their working day listening, discussing and following up on decisions. The Plaud Note Pro takes a different approach from smartphone transcription apps, offering a dedicated, pocket-sized recorder that captures conversations and turns them into organised notes. For UAE professionals managing frequent client meetings, interviews and multilingual discussions, it makes a convincing productivity tool, particularly when accurate follow-up matters. Its strongest argument is convenience rather than replacing every note-taking habit. The question is whether that convenience is valuable enough to justify dedicated hardware and potentially ongoing AI subscription costs.

Key facts

Bottom line : A convenient recording and AI note-taking system for people who regularly need searchable meeting records

What you get

Plaud includes a free Starter plan with 300 transcription minutes per month. Higher allowances are available through paid subscriptions, including a Pro tier offering 1,200 monthly minutes and an Unlimited option, subject to plan conditions.

Its AI functions operate through the Plaud app, which supports transcription in 112 languages, automatic speaker labelling and structured meeting summaries. Users can also highlight important moments during recording for later reference.

The recorder also provides 64GB of internal storage, wireless file transfer and support for Apple's Find My network.

Recording endurance is another important feature. Plaud specifies up to 30 hours of continuous recording in Enhance mode, which supports voice pickup at distances of up to five metres. Endurance mode extends recording time to 50 hours, with a shorter pickup range of approximately three metres.

According to Plaud's official specifications, the device includes four MEMS microphones and a voice processing unit, designed to capture speech during meetings and telephone conversations. Its InstantView AMOLED display shows essential information, including recording status and battery level, without requiring users to open the companion app.

The Plaud Note Pro is a slim AI voice recorder designed to work alongside a smartphone. Measuring 0.12 inches thin and weighing approximately 30g, it has a credit-card-sized body that can be carried in a pocket or attached magnetically to a compatible phone setup.

How it performs

The Plaud Note Pro's main advantage is how it combines audio capture with subsequent AI processing.

In its review, PCWorld reported that the device captured multiple speakers clearly, including in environments with background music and conversation. The publication also found its transcription and summarisation features useful for organising recordings into readable notes.

Notebookcheck similarly reported successful speaker identification during a five-person conversation, although identifying speakers became more challenging when voices sounded similar.

These findings matter in the UAE, where client meetings often involve people with different accents and language backgrounds. Support for Arabic, English and numerous other languages broadens the device's potential usefulness, although language availability does not guarantee identical transcription accuracy across accents or mixed-language discussions.

Professional terminology, names and overlapping speech still deserve manual checking. AI-generated summaries should be treated as drafts, particularly when documenting contractual decisions or assigning responsibilities.

The recorder's compact design also suits professionals moving between offices, meeting rooms and client locations. Its dedicated microphone arrangement is particularly relevant in larger meeting spaces, while Endurance mode is more appropriate for longer sessions with participants sitting closer together.

Compared with recording on a smartphone, the main benefit is workflow convenience. BGR's review found that Plaud simplified the process of turning recorded conversations into searchable transcripts and organised summaries, even though similar results could be achieved through separate smartphone apps.