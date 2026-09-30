ASUS Zenbook 14 Copilot+ PC: built for long days

The Snapdragon X processor, with configurations offering up to 16GB of memory and 512GB of storage, puts the Zenbook in the everyday productivity category. Office documents, browsing and video calls are the intended workload, rather than demanding gaming or heavy creative production.

There is one important buying check. This version uses Windows on Arm, so anyone relying on a particular professional application or older accessory should confirm support. For most buyers, knowing that their essential software works matters more than an AI performance number.

The Copilot+ PC features are useful extras. A dedicated AI processor, known as an NPU, supports functions such as Live Captions and Windows Studio Effects for video calls. It is rated at 45 TOPS, a measure of AI processing capacity. Feature availability depends on software, region and updates.

Battery and everyday practicality

ASUS claims more than 30 hours of battery life in laboratory testing. That is an encouraging figure, but it is not an independently measured working-day result. Video calls, screen brightness and the apps in use will change how long the laptop lasts. Compatible USB-C charging is a practical benefit when travelling.

The connections are easier to assess. Two USB-C ports sit alongside a full-size USB-A port, HDMI and a headphone jack. A presentation screen or an existing USB accessory can therefore connect without a separate adapter. This is one of the most useful parts of the design.

The backlit keyboard and enlarged touchpad, with gestures for brightness and volume, keep the controls focused on everyday work. The infrared camera also supports Windows Hello face sign-in, avoiding the need to type a password each time.