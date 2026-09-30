ASUS Zenbook 14 Copilot+ PC: built for long days

Lightweight Windows 11 laptop has OLED screen, great finish and useful built-in-ports
The strongest ultraportable laptops make daily life feel simpler. They are light enough to carry without thinking, last through a busy schedule and connect to the devices people already use. ASUS Zenbook 14 UX3480QA gets those fundamentals right, then adds a premium OLED display, useful Copilot+ PC features and, with eligible purchases, subscriptions to Google AI Pro, Adobe Creative Cloud and Dropbox and lastly ASUS Perfect Warranty, helping users work, create, stay organised and secure from day one.
The Ceraluminum lid gives the Zenbook a recognisable identity beyond the usual silver laptop. Its stone-like finish is the strongest visual detail, while Komodo Coral, Arctic Blue and Zabriskie Beige offer a choice without making the design look overly decorative.
At 1.1kg, portability is a genuine reason to consider it. The attraction is a distinctive design with little weight to add to a daily commute. ASUS also reports scratch and wear testing for the lid.
The 14-inch OLED panel is arguably the strongest reason to choose this configuration. OLED delivers deep blacks and strong contrast, particularly useful for films and photographs. The slightly taller screen shape also leaves more room for documents and websites, making it relevant to work as well as entertainment.
The display is also designed for comfortable everyday viewing, with reduced blue-light emissions and ASUS OLED Care features that help protect the screen over time. Whether working on documents, browsing, viewing photos or streaming, the experience remains clear, colourful and immersive.
The Snapdragon X processor, with configurations offering up to 16GB of memory and 512GB of storage, puts the Zenbook in the everyday productivity category. Office documents, browsing and video calls are the intended workload, rather than demanding gaming or heavy creative production.
There is one important buying check. This version uses Windows on Arm, so anyone relying on a particular professional application or older accessory should confirm support. For most buyers, knowing that their essential software works matters more than an AI performance number.
The Copilot+ PC features are useful extras. A dedicated AI processor, known as an NPU, supports functions such as Live Captions and Windows Studio Effects for video calls. It is rated at 45 TOPS, a measure of AI processing capacity. Feature availability depends on software, region and updates.
ASUS claims more than 30 hours of battery life in laboratory testing. That is an encouraging figure, but it is not an independently measured working-day result. Video calls, screen brightness and the apps in use will change how long the laptop lasts. Compatible USB-C charging is a practical benefit when travelling.
The connections are easier to assess. Two USB-C ports sit alongside a full-size USB-A port, HDMI and a headphone jack. A presentation screen or an existing USB accessory can therefore connect without a separate adapter. This is one of the most useful parts of the design.
The backlit keyboard and enlarged touchpad, with gestures for brightness and volume, keep the controls focused on everyday work. The infrared camera also supports Windows Hello face sign-in, avoiding the need to type a password each time.
The Qualcomm-powered ASUS Zenbook 14 UX3480QA is available through the ASUS eShop and major retailers across the UAE. The ASUS eShop UAE is currently offering it at Dh3,799, reduced from Dh3,999, while the 16GB configuration is listed at Dh4,799, reduced from Dh4,999.
Eligible purchases include subscription offers such as Google AI Pro, Adobe Creative Cloud and Dropbox, alongside ASUS Perfect Warranty benefits where applicable. These are welcome additions, but the screen, design and configuration should carry more weight in the buying decision.
The Zenbook 14 UX3480QA makes its strongest case through the laptop itself: low weight, an OLED screen and useful built-in ports. Its Ceraluminum finish also gives ASUS’s premium Zenbook range a distinctive identity. The larger OLED panel and the addition of USB-A and HDMI are concrete advantages against other models in the market, while the finish adds a more individual premium character. For Windows buyers who value those qualities, the Zenbook 14 is a better fit.
This content comes from Reach by Gulf News, which is the branded content team of GN Media.