Soundcore Liberty 4 NC: Why are these noise-cancelling earbuds getting so much attention?

The Soundcore Liberty 4 NC earbuds are attracting attention for offering features usually associated with more expensive wireless headphones, including adaptive noise cancellation, Hi-Res wireless audio and extended battery life. For UAE shoppers who spend time commuting, travelling or working in shared spaces, they make a convincing everyday option without demanding a premium budget. Their strongest selling point is the combination of effective low-frequency noise cancellation and customisable sound. With 11mm drivers, Bluetooth 5.3 and up to 50 hours of advertised battery life with the charging case, the Liberty 4 NC offer a practical package that deserves consideration.

Key facts

What you get

Battery life is rated at up to 10 hours from the earbuds and 50 hours with the case under the manufacturer's stated conditions. Soundcore also advertises up to four hours of playback after a 10-minute charge.

Bluetooth 5.3 supports wireless connectivity, while multipoint pairing allows connections to two devices. Soundcore notes that enabling LDAC disables multipoint operation.

The app includes HearID 2.0 sound personalisation, an adjustable equaliser and preset listening profiles. These controls allow users to change the sound balance without replacing the earbuds.

Noise cancellation is handled by Soundcore's Adaptive ANC 2.0 system. It uses microphones and sensors to analyse surrounding sounds and adjust cancellation according to the environment and ear fit. Users can also select manual noise-cancelling settings through the companion Soundcore app.

Each earbud contains an 11mm custom-tuned driver. Soundcore pairs this hardware with support for SBC, AAC and LDAC Bluetooth audio codecs. LDAC allows compatible Android devices to transmit higher-bitrate audio, although the listening experience also depends on the quality of the source recording.

The Liberty 4 NC are true wireless in-ear earbuds with a stem-style design and silicone ear tips. They come with a charging case that supports USB-C and wireless charging, giving users flexibility when topping up the battery at home or at their desk.

How it performs

Noise cancellation is the main reason to consider the Liberty 4 NC. Independent testing by RTINGS reports strong isolation of low-frequency sounds, including engine rumble and other steady background noise. SoundGuys similarly finds the ANC effective against traffic and public transport noise.

For a Metro commute, that translates into a more comfortable environment for listening to podcasts or music. The same strength is useful during flights, particularly when dealing with continuous cabin noise. Conversations and sudden higher-frequency sounds can remain audible, so the earbuds are best viewed as a way to reduce distractions rather than eliminate them completely.

Sound quality leans towards a fuller, bass-forward presentation. RTINGS identifies an emphasis on lower frequencies, which gives contemporary music a weighty character. The Soundcore app's equaliser helps listeners who prefer clearer vocals or a more restrained bass response.

Call performance is suitable for everyday conversations, although it is less compelling than the music and ANC experience. SoundGuys reports intelligible speech in office and outdoor environments, while RTINGS finds that microphone processing can reduce vocal detail. For frequent video meetings in a busy office, a dedicated headset may offer more consistent voice reproduction.

Comfort depends on finding the right silicone tip fit. RTINGS describes the earbuds as lightweight and comfortable, while noting that stability varies with ear shape.