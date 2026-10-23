Soundcore Liberty 4 NC: Why are these noise-cancelling earbuds getting so much attention?

Premium features, everyday comfort and a price that makes these earbuds hard to ignore
The Soundcore Liberty 4 NC earbuds are attracting attention for offering features usually associated with more expensive wireless headphones, including adaptive noise cancellation, Hi-Res wireless audio and extended battery life. For UAE shoppers who spend time commuting, travelling or working in shared spaces, they make a convincing everyday option without demanding a premium budget. Their strongest selling point is the combination of effective low-frequency noise cancellation and customisable sound. With 11mm drivers, Bluetooth 5.3 and up to 50 hours of advertised battery life with the charging case, the Liberty 4 NC offer a practical package that deserves consideration.
Best for: Daily commuting, flights, music and hybrid working
Bottom line: Strong noise cancellation and extensive audio features make these a compelling affordable choice.
The Liberty 4 NC are true wireless in-ear earbuds with a stem-style design and silicone ear tips. They come with a charging case that supports USB-C and wireless charging, giving users flexibility when topping up the battery at home or at their desk.
Each earbud contains an 11mm custom-tuned driver. Soundcore pairs this hardware with support for SBC, AAC and LDAC Bluetooth audio codecs. LDAC allows compatible Android devices to transmit higher-bitrate audio, although the listening experience also depends on the quality of the source recording.
Noise cancellation is handled by Soundcore's Adaptive ANC 2.0 system. It uses microphones and sensors to analyse surrounding sounds and adjust cancellation according to the environment and ear fit. Users can also select manual noise-cancelling settings through the companion Soundcore app.
The app includes HearID 2.0 sound personalisation, an adjustable equaliser and preset listening profiles. These controls allow users to change the sound balance without replacing the earbuds.
Bluetooth 5.3 supports wireless connectivity, while multipoint pairing allows connections to two devices. Soundcore notes that enabling LDAC disables multipoint operation.
Battery life is rated at up to 10 hours from the earbuds and 50 hours with the case under the manufacturer's stated conditions. Soundcore also advertises up to four hours of playback after a 10-minute charge.
Other features include six microphones with AI-assisted call processing, touch controls, automatic playback pausing and IPX4 splash resistance.
Noise cancellation is the main reason to consider the Liberty 4 NC. Independent testing by RTINGS reports strong isolation of low-frequency sounds, including engine rumble and other steady background noise. SoundGuys similarly finds the ANC effective against traffic and public transport noise.
For a Metro commute, that translates into a more comfortable environment for listening to podcasts or music. The same strength is useful during flights, particularly when dealing with continuous cabin noise. Conversations and sudden higher-frequency sounds can remain audible, so the earbuds are best viewed as a way to reduce distractions rather than eliminate them completely.
Sound quality leans towards a fuller, bass-forward presentation. RTINGS identifies an emphasis on lower frequencies, which gives contemporary music a weighty character. The Soundcore app's equaliser helps listeners who prefer clearer vocals or a more restrained bass response.
Call performance is suitable for everyday conversations, although it is less compelling than the music and ANC experience. SoundGuys reports intelligible speech in office and outdoor environments, while RTINGS finds that microphone processing can reduce vocal detail. For frequent video meetings in a busy office, a dedicated headset may offer more consistent voice reproduction.
Comfort depends on finding the right silicone tip fit. RTINGS describes the earbuds as lightweight and comfortable, while noting that stability varies with ear shape.
Battery endurance is another advantage. SoundGuys measured approximately nine hours and 53 minutes with ANC enabled in its laboratory conditions. WIRED reported shorter real-world endurance, illustrating how volume and settings affect results. For daily UAE commuting and occasional flights, the available battery capacity remains generous.
Effective cancellation of steady background noise: Particularly useful for aircraft cabins, commuting and air-conditioned office environments.
Customisable audio: The Soundcore app provides EQ controls and personalised sound settings for different listening preferences.
Extended battery capacity: Long playback endurance, fast charging and wireless case charging support regular travel.
Useful everyday connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3, multipoint pairing and automatic pause make switching between work and personal listening more convenient.
The Liberty 4 NC suit UAE residents who want capable wireless earbuds for commuting, travel and everyday entertainment without moving into flagship pricing. They are particularly appealing to listeners who value strong bass, adjustable sound settings and extended battery endurance.
Android users with LDAC-compatible devices can also take advantage of the higher-bitrate audio option. iPhone users still receive the core listening and noise-cancelling features through AAC.
The Soundcore Liberty 4 NC make a persuasive case for affordable noise-cancelling earbuds. Their appeal comes from how much everyday functionality they combine in one product, rather than any single headline specification.
Independent reviews support their strengths in noise reduction, sound customisation and battery endurance. Those qualities are particularly relevant to UAE shoppers who regularly move between public transport, offices, shopping centres and flights.
Call quality and fit deserve consideration, especially for users who spend much of their working day in meetings. Nevertheless, for music, podcasts and general travel, the overall feature set is competitive.
They deliver the features most everyday listeners are likely to use, with relatively few reasons to pay more.
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