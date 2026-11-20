Every journey deserves a great soundtrack. Whether you are settling into a long flight, navigating your daily commute, or finding a quiet moment in a busy café, premium noise-cancelling headphones help bring your favourite music closer. Combining immersive sound, comfortable designs, and convenient wireless connectivity, the right pair can make everyday listening something to look forward to.

This Yellow Friday, noon brings together a versatile selection of headphones and earbuds from Apple, Samsung, Sony, Bose, and soundcore. From pocket-sized companions to cushioned over-ear designs, here are five options to keep you immersed in your music wherever your journey takes you.

1. Apple AirPods 5

Immersive listening in a compact everyday companion

Apple AirPods 5 with Wireless Charging Case brings together Active Noise Cancellation and a comfortable open-ear design, making them an appealing choice for listeners who want a lightweight companion throughout the day. Whether enjoying a playlist during your commute or catching up on a podcast before boarding, they help reduce surrounding distractions so you can focus on your audio.

A redesigned acoustic architecture and Adaptive EQ deliver richer, more detailed sound, while Personalised Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking adds another dimension to compatible content. The force sensor with volume swipe makes adjusting your listening experience convenient when your phone is tucked away.