This YFS, noon brings headphones from Apple, Samsung, Sony, Bose, and soundcore
Every journey deserves a great soundtrack. Whether you are settling into a long flight, navigating your daily commute, or finding a quiet moment in a busy café, premium noise-cancelling headphones help bring your favourite music closer. Combining immersive sound, comfortable designs, and convenient wireless connectivity, the right pair can make everyday listening something to look forward to.
This Yellow Friday, noon brings together a versatile selection of headphones and earbuds from Apple, Samsung, Sony, Bose, and soundcore. From pocket-sized companions to cushioned over-ear designs, here are five options to keep you immersed in your music wherever your journey takes you.
Apple AirPods 5 with Wireless Charging Case brings together Active Noise Cancellation and a comfortable open-ear design, making them an appealing choice for listeners who want a lightweight companion throughout the day. Whether enjoying a playlist during your commute or catching up on a podcast before boarding, they help reduce surrounding distractions so you can focus on your audio.
A redesigned acoustic architecture and Adaptive EQ deliver richer, more detailed sound, while Personalised Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking adds another dimension to compatible content. The force sensor with volume swipe makes adjusting your listening experience convenient when your phone is tucked away.
With up to 22 hours of listening time with Active Noise Cancellation using the charging case, AirPods 5 offers flexibility for days on the move. Wireless charging support and a built-in case speaker for Find My add everyday convenience, making them a compelling Yellow Friday pick for Apple users.
Samsung Galaxy Buds4 Pro combines a distinctive metal blade design with audio features built for immersive everyday listening. Finished in black, these compact wireless earbuds are easy to carry between work, travel, and downtime, keeping your favourite soundtrack within reach.
A two-way speaker system and dual amplifiers are designed to bring depth and detail to your music, from layered instrumentals to vocal-led playlists. Enhanced Active Noise Cancellation and Adaptive Noise Control help manage surrounding sound, creating a more focused listening experience in busy settings.
Wireless connectivity adds convenience when moving between music and calls throughout the day. For shoppers seeking premium earbuds with a compact design and an emphasis on sound and noise control, the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro are a strong addition to the Yellow Friday shortlist.
The Sony 1000X THE COLLEXION WH-1000XX headphones bring a premium approach to both listening and design. Crafted with carefully selected materials and metal details, their cushioned over-ear fit is designed to wrap comfortably around your ears, making them an inviting companion for extended listening sessions.
A bespoke driver, co-tuned with mastering engineers, focuses on revealing detail and separation in your favourite tracks. Spatial audio features add a sense of immersion, helping turn a familiar album or travel playlist into a more engaging listening experience.
Sony’s 1000X Series noise cancellation, supported by the Adaptive NC Optimizer, helps reduce external distractions as your surroundings change. For music lovers who value refined design, enveloping comfort, and detailed sound, these black wireless headphones are a standout option to explore this Yellow Friday.
Bose QuietComfort Headphones — 2nd Gen are an appealing choice for shoppers who want an over-ear companion for travel and everyday downtime. Its black finish offers an understated look, while the comfort-focused design suits moments when you want to settle in and enjoy your favourite music.
Active and adaptive noise cancellation help reduce surrounding distractions, whether you are listening in a busy shared space or relaxing during a journey. Wireless connectivity keeps your setup simple, allowing you to enjoy audio without a cable connecting the headphones to your phone.
For listeners who prioritise comfort and noise cancellation, QuietComfort Headphones deserve a place on the Yellow Friday shortlist. Its over-ear format makes them particularly appealing for anyone who enjoys a more enveloping fit during longer listening sessions.
The soundcore Liberty 5 Pro Max combines wireless noise-cancelling earbuds with features that suit both entertainment and a busy working day. The titanium gold finish adds a distinctive touch, while its compact format makes them easy to bring along for commutes, business trips, and weekend escapes.
Noise cancellation helps keep your attention on your audio, while fast charging offers a practical boost before heading out. With a listed four hours of playtime from a five-minute charge, they are an appealing option for listeners who need to recharge quickly between plans.
Beyond music, AI Note-Taker functionality offers transcription and summaries for meetings, lectures, and interviews, subject to plan allowances and subscription terms. For shoppers looking for earbuds that can support both listening and productivity, Liberty 5 Pro Max offer a versatile Yellow Friday upgrade.