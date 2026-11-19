Big screens, bigger savings: These five smart TVs deserve a closer look
A bigger television can make an ordinary evening at home feel like a trip to the cinema, particularly when the screen delivers detailed 4K pictures, convincing sound and easy access to your favourite streaming services. With Amazon UAE's White Friday 2026 sale bringing attention to 55-inch smart TVs, now is a good time to compare what different models offer.
Our top pick for everyday entertainment is the Philips 55PUT7390, thanks to its combination of 4K resolution, Google TV and Dolby Audio. But shoppers interested in gaming, richer display technology or more ambitious sound systems have other options worth examining. These five televisions from Philips, Sony, Hisense, GOTO and Toshiba cover different viewing priorities.
Verdict: A practical all-rounder for families who want a large 4K screen, familiar streaming apps and straightforward smart controls.
The Philips 55PUT7390 makes a convincing case for a living-room upgrade without demanding a complicated setup. Its 55-inch 4K UHD LED panel offers 3840 x 2160 resolution, while HDR10 and HLG support help compatible content display greater variation between bright and dark scenes.
Google TV is a particularly useful feature for households juggling several streaming subscriptions. Rather than navigating separate apps every time, you can browse personalised recommendations and manage your watchlist from one interface.
Philips also includes Google Assistant for voice searches and Dolby Audio processing for films and television programmes. Three HDMI inputs provide connections for external devices, while HDMI eARC allows a compatible soundbar to handle audio.
Key specifications:
55-inch 4K UHD LED display
Google TV with Google Assistant
HDR10, HLG and Dolby Audio
Three HDMI ports, Bluetooth 5.1 and Wi-Fi
What we like:
Familiar Google TV interface for everyday streaming
Voice controls make finding content easier
Useful connectivity for a soundbar and gaming console
Best for: Families, streaming enthusiasts and anyone buying a versatile main television
Verdict: An appealing option for viewers who prioritise the Sony BRAVIA viewing experience and convenient access to streaming entertainment.
Sony's BRAVIA range deserves consideration if films, television dramas and everyday streaming are your main priorities.
Google TV brings together compatible streaming services, personalised recommendations and voice-assisted searching. It is particularly convenient when different family members want to find their own programmes without switching between multiple menus.
Sony also offers picture-processing technologies across its BRAVIA lineup that are designed to improve clarity, colour and the presentation of lower-resolution content.
For buyers comparing Sony with the Philips, the important details are the panel type, supported HDR formats and HDMI gaming capabilities. These determine whether the television is better suited to regular streaming or more demanding console use.
Key specifications:
55-inch BRAVIA smart television
Google TV and voice-control features
4K Ultra HD
Dolby Atmos Sound
What we like:
Google TV offers convenient access to streaming content
Sony's BRAVIA ecosystem provides useful entertainment features
A model worth considering for film-focused households
Best for: Movie lovers and households already comfortable with Sony entertainment products.
Verdict: A particularly interesting candidate for shoppers who want their television's sound capabilities to receive as much attention as its picture.
Hisense has expanded its television audio offering through a partnership with French audio specialist Devialet. Selected Hisense televisions use Devialet-tuned sound systems, including configurations designed to give films and music a fuller presentation.
The 55-inch model references a subwoofer, Devialet and FreeSync, making it worth investigating for households that enjoy both cinematic entertainment and gaming.
A built-in subwoofer, can add depth to soundtrack effects and music without requiring an immediate investment in separate speakers. FreeSync compatibility is another useful feature to check, particularly for gamers who want the television's refresh behaviour to work with compatible gaming hardware.
The combination could make this Hisense attractive for mixed entertainment, provided the final specifications match the listing.
Key specifications:
55-inch smart television
4K/Ultra HD
Bluetooth, Ethernet, HDMI, Wi-Fi
144Hz Game Mode
What we like:
Audio-focused features are a compelling reason to investigate this model
Potential appeal for both film viewing and gaming
Built-in sound capabilities may suit a simpler entertainment setup
Best for: Film enthusiasts and buyers who want to prioritise television audio
Verdict: A feature-rich contender for shoppers interested in MiniLED display technology and gaming-oriented specifications.
The GOTO 55S12026 brings an ambitious feature set to this White Friday selection. Its advertised QD-MiniLED display combines quantum-dot colour technology with MiniLED backlighting, a combination designed to offer more precise lighting control than conventional LED arrangements.
This is important when watching films containing bright highlights and darker scenes. Backlight control can influence how convincingly a television presents contrast, although actual performance depends on the panel and dimming implementation.
The product also highlights a 120Hz refresh rate and variable refresh rate support, features worth checking if you plan to connect a gaming console. A higher native refresh rate can display compatible high-frame-rate games more fluidly.
Google TV and built-in Chromecast are listed for convenient streaming and phone casting, while Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support add to the entertainment specification.
Key specifications:
55-inch 4K QD-MiniLED display
Google TV and built-in Chromecast, as advertised
Built-in Chromecast, Intelligent Voice Recognition
Bluetooth, Ethernet, HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi
What we like:
MiniLED technology offers an interesting display proposition
Advertised gaming features broaden its appeal
Google TV provides a familiar streaming interface
Best for: Buyers who want to explore MiniLED picture technology alongside gaming features.
Verdict: The gaming-focused option in this selection, with advertised features aimed at smoother motion and more responsive gameplay.
Toshiba's 55-inch gaming television puts refresh rate and gaming connectivity at the centre of its appeal. The supplied listing advertises native 144Hz operation, HDMI 2.1, variable refresh rate and AMD FreeSync Premium.
These specifications matter to anyone connecting a compatible gaming PC or modern console. A higher refresh rate allows the screen to display more frames each second when supported by the source device, while variable refresh rate helps coordinate the television's display timing with changing game frame rates.
Auto Low Latency Mode, also advertised, allows compatible equipment to select a gaming-friendly picture mode automatically. The listing additionally references a Game Deck interface, intended to make gaming settings easier to access.
For viewers who spend as much time gaming as watching films, this Toshiba deserves a close look.
Key specifications:
55-inch smart gaming television
Native 144Hz panel refresh rate
Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro
Game Deck - Sportsmode/Football Mode
What we like:
High-refresh-rate support targets gaming enthusiasts
VRR and ALLM are useful features for compatible consoles
Gaming controls offer an additional reason to consider the model
Best for: Console and PC gamers looking for a large-screen gaming setup.
Start with the display. All five televisions are presented as 55-inch models, but resolution alone does not tell you how pictures will look. Conventional LED, quantum-dot and MiniLED displays use different approaches to colour and backlighting. Check HDR compatibility and, where available, independent measurements of brightness and contrast.
Next, consider refresh rate. For ordinary streaming, a standard television can be sufficient. If gaming is important, look for a confirmed native 120Hz or higher panel, compatible HDMI inputs, VRR and ALLM.
The smart TV platform matters too. Google TV can be convenient for households using several streaming apps, while other operating systems may offer different interfaces and app selections. Confirm that your preferred UAE streaming services are supported.
Finally, check that the television is supplied for the UAE market, including compatible 220 to 240V power operation, the correct plug, warranty coverage and installation arrangements. Measure your TV cabinet or wall space before ordering.
The Philips 55PUT7390 is our top recommendation for everyday home entertainment. Its combination of 4K resolution, Google TV, HDR support and Dolby Audio gives families a straightforward package for streaming, films and regular television viewing.
Sony BRAVIA is worth considering if you prefer Sony's entertainment ecosystem. The Hisense is the audio-focused candidate, particularly for its Devialet and subwoofer features
For shoppers drawn to display technology, the GOTO offers an interesting QD-MiniLED proposition. Gamers should pay particular attention to the Toshiba and its advertised high-refresh-rate features.
White Friday offers can change during the promotion. Compare the live product boxes, confirm warranty and delivery details, and choose the television whose features you will actually use.
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