At Hisense, those everyday moments inspire a range of products designed to support modern Gulf families. From immersive entertainment and learning experiences to smart technology that enhances daily life, Hisense helps make the return to routine smoother and more enjoyable.

The transition back to school is about more than new notebooks and fresh uniforms. It is about creating a home environment that helps everyone start the season feeling prepared, connected, and ready for success.

As families across the Gulf prepare for a new school year and settle back into their everyday routines after the summer break, the focus shifts from vacations and late nights to packed schedules, homework, family dinners, and quality time at home.

Where Learning, Entertainment, and Family Time Come Together

1. Hisense 65E8S MiniLED TV

With smart connectivity and a sleek design, the 65E8S is positioned as a versatile family TV — built to move seamlessly from school-day learning and gaming to weekend movies and sports.

For families spending more time in front of screens, the TV also incorporates eye-care features designed to make viewing more comfortable, adding another layer of consideration for everyday home entertainment. Its MiniLED technology further enhances the experience with bright, detailed 4K images and strong contrast, while its large 65-inch screen brings a more cinematic feel to the living room.

The 65E8S is IMAX Enhanced and supports a refresh rate of up to 144Hz, delivering smoother motion and a more immersive viewing experience. Whether it’s educational content, movies, sports or gaming, the higher refresh rate helps keep fast-moving scenes clear and fluid.

At the heart of the Hisense Back-to-School lineup is the Hisense 65E8S MiniLED TV, combining premium picture performance with features designed for today’s family viewing.

2. Hisense 100E8QHisense 100E8Q

For families looking for an even bigger entertainment experience, the Hisense 100E8Q delivers a truly spectacular viewing experience. Its massive 100-inch display transforms the living room into a destination for family movie nights, major sporting events, and educational content that can inspire curiosity long after the school day ends.

3. UR9S RGB MiniLED 180Hz 4k TV

At the heart of Hisense’s premium home entertainment offering is the UR9S RGB MiniLED 180Hz 4K TV, designed to bring more accurate colour, smoother motion and intelligent picture optimisation into the family living room. Its RGB MiniLED technology delivers red, green and blue light directly at the source, achieving up to 100% BT.2020 colour coverage and supporting up to 23,000 colour dimming units for richer, more precise colour, deeper contrast and greater detail. Whether the family is watching a movie, following a sports match, gaming or streaming everyday content, the UR9S is designed to make scenes feel more lifelike.

The TV’s Hi-View AI Engine RGB works in real time to independently optimise red, green and blue light, while balancing colour, brightness and contrast from scene to scene. The AI RGB Light Sensor further adapts brightness and colour temperature according to the surrounding environment, helping maintain a consistent viewing experience as the room changes from bright daylight to evening lighting. Combined with Anti-Reflection and Glare-Free technology, the UR9S is designed to reduce distracting reflections and make the screen more comfortable to view in different lighting conditions. These intelligent features also support more efficient picture optimisation, helping the TV deliver the right level of brightness and colour for the viewing environment.

Performance is another key strength of the Hisense UR9S. Its Native 180Hz Game Mode, alongside VRR and an auto low-latency pipeline, enables smoother and more responsive gameplay, while AI motion processing helps keep fast-moving action clear. AMD FreeSync Premium Pro further helps reduce tearing and stutter, while the Game Bar allows players to monitor performance and adjust key picture settings without leaving the action. With up to 5,000 nits peak brightness, the UR9S can also maintain vivid colour, contrast and detail in bright rooms.

For movie fans, IMAX Enhanced brings certified IMAX picture quality and immersive experience at home, while Filmmaker Mode preserves the creator’s intended presentation. Tuned in collaboration with Devialet, Hisense TVs deliver rich, immersive sound layered with Dolby Atmos and AI optimisation for a more cinematic experience.