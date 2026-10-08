Samsung’s 2026 Vision AI TV line-up is now available across the UAE

At the premium end of Samsung’s 2026 line-up, Micro RGB expands Samsung’s advanced display experience across a wider range of screen sizes. Available through the R95H and R85H series, Micro RGB uses Samsung’s proprietary Micro RGB Technology, with micro-sized red, green and blue backlights and precise local dimming to control colour and brightness with greater accuracy.

On the R95H, the Micro RGB AI Engine Pro intelligently fine-tunes colour, motion and depth, while Micro RGB Precision Color 100 supports 100 per cent colour coverage of the BT.2020 wide colour gamut. Micro RGB Color Booster Pro and Micro RGB HDR Pro further optimise colour and contrast scene by scene, while Glare Free technology helps minimise reflections in bright environments.

The Micro RGB portfolio spans screen sizes from 55 to 115 inches, depending on the model, giving consumers more options to bring Samsung’s premium picture technology into the home.

The Frame brings art to its biggest canvas yet

Samsung has also expanded its lifestyle TV portfolio with the latest The Frame line-up, including its biggest model to date. For the first time, The Frame is available in 98 inches, bringing the scale and visual impact of large-format artwork into the home.

The 98-inch model combines its expansive display with an art-inspired design and an Amber Brown bezel included in the box, helping maintain the signature framed-art aesthetic The Frame is known for.

When the TV is not being used for entertainment, Art Mode transforms the display into a personalised art experience, with Samsung Art Store providing access to more than 5,000 professionally curated works from museums, galleries and artists.

For consumers looking for an elevated picture and installation experience, The Frame Pro combines Neo QLED picture quality with Pantone Validated ArtfulColor and Glare Free technology for rich contrast, lifelike colour and clearer detail. Modern Frame Design is complemented by Wireless One Connect, helping create a cleaner, more refined set-up with fewer visible cables.

The Movingstyle takes the screen beyond a fixed space

For consumers looking for greater flexibility around the home, The Movingstyle reimagines the screen as a portable lifestyle companion.

The 27-inch QHD touchscreen combines a rollable floor stand, detachable display and built-in rechargeable battery, allowing users to move the screen naturally between rooms or detach it completely for handheld or tabletop use. Its integrated carrying handle doubles as a kickstand, while the built-in battery provides up to three hours of wireless use.

Full Motion Support allows the display to tilt, swivel, pivot and adjust in height, while landscape and portrait orientations help it adapt to different types of content and spaces. Users can tap, drag and swipe directly through apps and content using the touchscreen, switch to the physical remote for lean-back viewing or use Bixby voice control hands-free.

Mobile mirroring, USB-C and HDMI connectivity offer additional ways to bring content on to the screen, while Multi-View enables up to two pieces of content to be displayed at once.

The Movingstyle also brings Samsung Vision AI Companion, Samsung Art Store and One UI Tizen into a portable format, combining personalised content recommendations and connected features with a screen designed to move around the home.

“We believe screens should fit naturally into people's homes and lifestyles rather than dictate how a space is used. The Frame and The Movingstyle are good examples of that philosophy,” Kumar explained. “These products are very different, but they point in the same direction: towards screens defined as much by how people live with them as by what they watch.”

Powering the next generation of gaming experiences

Samsung’s 2026 display portfolio also builds on the company’s focus on gaming, combining high-performance display technologies with a growing ecosystem of gaming experiences.

Samsung recently announced an exclusive partnership with Activision as the official TV, monitor, soundbar and Wi-Fi speaker partner for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, bringing one of the world’s most recognised gaming franchises together with Samsung’s premium display, audio and connected gaming technologies.

“Sport and gaming are central to entertainment in this region,” said Kumar. “Alongside features like AI Football Mode Pro, we are proud to be the official TV and monitor partner for the much-anticipated Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4. The game supports HDR10+ gaming, and our displays are designed to deliver the smooth motion and responsive performance gamers expect.”

Across Samsung’s 2026 display line-up, products such as the OLED and Odyssey G9 monitor are designed to bring these gaming experiences to life. The flagship S95H OLED combines rich OLED picture quality with smooth, responsive performance through Motion Xcelerator 165Hz and VRR support, while the Odyssey G9’s ultra-wide curved display, fast refresh rate and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro create an expansive and fluid gaming experience, particularly suited to fast-paced titles such as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4.

Available now across the UAE

Samsung’s 2026 Vision AI TV line-up is available now in the UAE through Samsung.com, Samsung Brand Stores and participating partner retailers.

Micro RGB is available starting at Dh5,299, while The Frame starts at Dh4,799 and The Frame Pro at Dh8,299. The Movingstyle is available for Dh4,399.

For more information and the latest pricing across Samsung’s 2026 TV portfolio, visit Samsung.com/ae