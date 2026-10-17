Can four speakers really turn your living room into a cinema? Sony's BRAVIA Theatre Quad makes a convincing case

Four speakers, one immersive soundstage: Sony's bold take on home entertainment
Sony's BRAVIA Theatre Quad challenges the idea that a serious home cinema needs a soundbar stretching beneath the television. With four wireless speakers, 16 individual drivers and 360 Spatial Sound Mapping, it promises immersive audio that surrounds the listener rather than simply projecting from the front of the room. For UAE households willing to invest in a premium entertainment setup, the Theatre Quad makes a compelling case, particularly for film enthusiasts who value spacious, three-dimensional sound. Its appeal lies in the freedom to position speakers around the room, although getting the most from the system requires some planning.
Best for: Movie enthusiasts, premium home cinemas and spacious living rooms
Bottom line: Convincing surround immersion without a conventional soundbar or wired speaker runs
The BRAVIA Theatre Quad uses a 4.0.4-channel configuration. Each of its four speakers contains four drivers, including an upward-firing unit designed to reproduce height effects in compatible soundtracks. Sony specifies 16 amplifier channels and a total rated output of 504 watts.
The speakers communicate wirelessly with a compact control box, which connects to the television through HDMI. Each speaker still requires mains power, an important detail when planning where to place them.
Sony's 360 Spatial Sound Mapping technology uses Sound Field Optimization to analyse speaker positioning and room characteristics. It then creates virtual sound sources between the physical speakers, allowing the system to simulate a larger surround arrangement.
The Theatre Quad supports Dolby Atmos, DTS:X and Sony's 360 Reality Audio. It also includes HDMI eARC, 4K at 120Hz passthrough, VRR and ALLM support for compatible gaming equipment.
The Sony BRAVIA Connect app handles setup and sound adjustments. Voice Mode and Night Mode provide additional listening controls, while Bluetooth, AirPlay and Spotify Connect expand music playback options.
A dedicated subwoofer is not included. Compatible Sony wireless subwoofers, including the SA-SW3 and SA-SW5, can be added separately.
Selected compatible BRAVIA televisions also support Acoustic Center Sync, allowing the television's speakers to contribute to dialogue reproduction.
The Theatre Quad's greatest strength is the way it distributes sound around the listening area. Rather than relying on a single front-facing speaker enclosure, its four physical units establish distinct positions around the room.
In its independent review, WIRED praised the system's immersive sound field, spatial accuracy and height effects. Those qualities matter most with films featuring overhead action, environmental ambience and directional sound effects.
Sony's upward-firing drivers help reproduce overhead audio, while 360 Spatial Sound Mapping fills perceived gaps between speakers. The result is designed to make sound effects feel connected across the room.
For a modern UAE apartment, flexible positioning is especially useful. A television might occupy one wall while the sofa sits against another, leaving limited space for conventional rear speakers. Sony's automatic calibration can accommodate uneven placement, although the room layout and available power sockets still matter.
In a larger villa, the system offers more freedom to establish separation between the front and rear speakers. This can help create a convincing surround environment without running speaker cables across an open-plan living area.
Reflective surfaces, glass walls and hard flooring, all common in contemporary UAE interiors, can influence room acoustics. Soft furnishings and speaker positioning remain relevant even with automatic calibration.
For everyday Netflix, Disney+ or Prime Video viewing, the benefit depends partly on the soundtrack. Dolby Atmos content provides more opportunities to hear the system's height and directional effects, while ordinary stereo programmes offer a less dramatic demonstration.
WIRED also identified the absence of a dedicated centre speaker and subwoofer as considerations for particular listening preferences. A compatible BRAVIA television or optional subwoofer can help tailor the arrangement.
Genuine speaker separation: Four physical speaker positions provide a foundation for directional surround effects.
360 Spatial Sound Mapping: Automatic calibration creates virtual sound sources around the listening area.
Flexible installation: Wall mounting and tabletop placement offer options for different room layouts.
Modern connectivity: Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, HDMI eARC and gaming passthrough support suit contemporary entertainment systems.
Installation is relatively straightforward, but buyers should measure their room before ordering.
Each speaker needs a nearby power outlet. The control box requires its own connection and an HDMI link to the television. Sony supplies mounting options, although buyers should confirm the accessories included with the listing.
An HDMI eARC-equipped television provides the most straightforward connection for compatible high-quality audio formats. Other televisions may work through supported HDMI connections, but available formats and features depend on the television.
Owners of compatible Sony BRAVIA models gain additional integration options, including Acoustic Center Sync. Buyers using Samsung, LG or other television brands can still connect the Theatre Quad through supported HDMI connections without those Sony-specific features.
Sony's optional subwoofers deserve consideration for dedicated movie rooms. Adding one provides a separate low-frequency channel for effects-heavy films, while the standard configuration may suit households prioritising a simpler installation.
The Theatre Quad is particularly appealing to UAE homeowners who watch films regularly, own a large television and want immersive sound without a conventional receiver-based speaker system.
It also suits apartment residents who can position four powered speakers around their seating area and prefer discreet wall-mounted equipment.
Families watching everyday television will still benefit from the wider presentation, although the strongest justification comes from regular surround-sound content.
Sony's BRAVIA Theatre Quad succeeds as an alternative approach to home cinema because its four-speaker architecture addresses something a conventional front-mounted soundbar must work harder to reproduce: convincing sound from different physical positions around the listener.
The combination of Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, automatic calibration and flexible placement makes it particularly attractive for well-planned UAE living rooms and larger UAE homes.
Its premium positioning makes the most sense for households that regularly watch films with immersive soundtracks and have the space to position the speakers effectively.
A compatible subwoofer is worth considering for dedicated cinema rooms, while owners of selected BRAVIA televisions can benefit from additional integration.
The verdict is a persuasive premium surround system for buyers who prioritise cinematic immersion over a simple television audio upgrade.
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