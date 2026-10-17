Can four speakers really turn your living room into a cinema? Sony's BRAVIA Theatre Quad makes a convincing case

Sony's BRAVIA Theatre Quad challenges the idea that a serious home cinema needs a soundbar stretching beneath the television. With four wireless speakers, 16 individual drivers and 360 Spatial Sound Mapping, it promises immersive audio that surrounds the listener rather than simply projecting from the front of the room. For UAE households willing to invest in a premium entertainment setup, the Theatre Quad makes a compelling case, particularly for film enthusiasts who value spacious, three-dimensional sound. Its appeal lies in the freedom to position speakers around the room, although getting the most from the system requires some planning.

Key facts

What you get: Four speakers, 16 drivers and intelligent sound mapping

Selected compatible BRAVIA televisions also support Acoustic Center Sync, allowing the television's speakers to contribute to dialogue reproduction.

A dedicated subwoofer is not included. Compatible Sony wireless subwoofers, including the SA-SW3 and SA-SW5, can be added separately.

The Sony BRAVIA Connect app handles setup and sound adjustments. Voice Mode and Night Mode provide additional listening controls, while Bluetooth, AirPlay and Spotify Connect expand music playback options.

The Theatre Quad supports Dolby Atmos, DTS:X and Sony's 360 Reality Audio. It also includes HDMI eARC, 4K at 120Hz passthrough, VRR and ALLM support for compatible gaming equipment.

Sony's 360 Spatial Sound Mapping technology uses Sound Field Optimization to analyse speaker positioning and room characteristics. It then creates virtual sound sources between the physical speakers, allowing the system to simulate a larger surround arrangement.

The speakers communicate wirelessly with a compact control box, which connects to the television through HDMI. Each speaker still requires mains power, an important detail when planning where to place them.

The BRAVIA Theatre Quad uses a 4.0.4-channel configuration. Each of its four speakers contains four drivers, including an upward-firing unit designed to reproduce height effects in compatible soundtracks. Sony specifies 16 amplifier channels and a total rated output of 504 watts.

How it performs: A convincing sense of space

The Theatre Quad's greatest strength is the way it distributes sound around the listening area. Rather than relying on a single front-facing speaker enclosure, its four physical units establish distinct positions around the room.

In its independent review, WIRED praised the system's immersive sound field, spatial accuracy and height effects. Those qualities matter most with films featuring overhead action, environmental ambience and directional sound effects.

Sony's upward-firing drivers help reproduce overhead audio, while 360 Spatial Sound Mapping fills perceived gaps between speakers. The result is designed to make sound effects feel connected across the room.

For a modern UAE apartment, flexible positioning is especially useful. A television might occupy one wall while the sofa sits against another, leaving limited space for conventional rear speakers. Sony's automatic calibration can accommodate uneven placement, although the room layout and available power sockets still matter.

In a larger villa, the system offers more freedom to establish separation between the front and rear speakers. This can help create a convincing surround environment without running speaker cables across an open-plan living area.

Reflective surfaces, glass walls and hard flooring, all common in contemporary UAE interiors, can influence room acoustics. Soft furnishings and speaker positioning remain relevant even with automatic calibration.

For everyday Netflix, Disney+ or Prime Video viewing, the benefit depends partly on the soundtrack. Dolby Atmos content provides more opportunities to hear the system's height and directional effects, while ordinary stereo programmes offer a less dramatic demonstration.