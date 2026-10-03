Why the JW PEI Gabbi Bag outlasted the trend cycle

The JW PEI Gabbi looks as though someone turned a scrunchie into a handbag. That is surprisingly close to what happened. JW PEI co-founder Stephanie Li told Harper's Bazaar that the team was fascinated by 1990s fashion and scrunchies when developing the design, leading to the idea of making the scrunchie itself into a handle. The resulting Gabbi debuted in January 2020: a compact, curved hobo with an exaggerated ruched handle and very little visible hardware. By 2021, Hailey Bieber, Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk and Emily Ratajkowski had all been photographed carrying it.

Why the shape works

For UAE wardrobes, its useful quality is versatility rather than any particular trend. A compact shoulder bag can accompany relaxed daytime clothes without looking formal, then sit comfortably with a more polished dinner outfit. The distinctive shape supplies much of the visual interest, so the rest of the styling can remain simple.

That combination helps explain why the design remained recognisable after its first burst of celebrity attention. British Vogue later included the Gabbi when examining Gigi Hadid's handbag collection, describing her as an early fan of the style. The bag has also remained part of JW PEI's current Gabbi collection rather than disappearing after one season.

The Gabbi belongs to a familiar handbag family. Hobo and short shoulder bags repeatedly return to fashion because their curved profiles sit naturally against the body, while compact versions work particularly well when an outfit does not call for a large tote. What makes the Gabbi identifiable is the degree of ruching. Instead of placing a conventional strap above a soft bag, JW PEI gathers the material around the handle so that the whole object reads as one continuous curve.

What to look for in a compact hobo bag

Construction is the second point. Ruching should be integral to the silhouette rather than added as surface decoration, since the gathered handle is what gives this style its character.

Proportion matters more than decoration. A small hobo should have enough depth for genuine everyday essentials while remaining slim enough to sit comfortably under the arm. Check the handle drop as well as the overall width, particularly if shoulder carry is important.

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JW PEI Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag

The Gabbi is a useful case study in how a trend-driven idea can produce a longer-lived design. JW PEI lists the classic bag as a vintage hobo made from vegan leather, with a magnetic closure, polyester lining and one interior pocket. The official specifications put it at 9.6 inches wide and 2.4 inches deep, with the height varying slightly between currently listed variants. Its strap is fixed and non-adjustable.

Those details keep the focus on the silhouette. There are no prominent buckles competing with the gathered handle, while the magnetic closure preserves the soft curve across the top. The 9.6-inch width is compact but JW PEI says the current classic versions accommodate phones.

The vegan leather is also central to the design because a heavily ruched bag needs a material that can create folds without making the overall shape visually rigid. JW PEI identifies vegan leather as the major material on its current product listing.