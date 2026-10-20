Logitech unveils biggest enterprise tools to transform meeting rooms for AI era

“AI-powered workspaces will be most valuable when they make collaboration feel effortless and fit the way organizations actually work,” said Murad Ali, Head of Middle East & Central Asia, Logitech for Business. “For Middle Eastern organizations, where teams often collaborate across cities, countries and cultures, the next generation of intelligent meeting rooms can help every voice be heard, every space work harder, and every meeting feel more connected. Logitech’s new portfolio is an important step toward that future.”