Could the right padel racket change your game? 5 picks worth checking out in the UAE

Padel has become a familiar part of the UAE's sporting scene, with players booking courts for lessons, friendly doubles and competitive matches. But choosing a racket can be surprisingly difficult. Shape, weight and balance all affect how easily you move the racket and control your shots. A powerful model might appeal to an experienced player, while someone learning the basics could benefit more from a forgiving hitting surface. Our top pick is the HEAD Evo Speed 2025, which combines a manageable weight with a larger hitting area designed for developing players.