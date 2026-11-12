Could the right padel racket change your game? 5 picks worth checking out in the UAE

Master your next match with padel rackets designed for control, power and comfort
Padel has become a familiar part of the UAE's sporting scene, with players booking courts for lessons, friendly doubles and competitive matches. But choosing a racket can be surprisingly difficult. Shape, weight and balance all affect how easily you move the racket and control your shots. A powerful model might appeal to an experienced player, while someone learning the basics could benefit more from a forgiving hitting surface. Our top pick is the HEAD Evo Speed 2025, which combines a manageable weight with a larger hitting area designed for developing players.
From the HEAD and Dunlop models to carbon-fibre options from SportsBlue and Camewin, here's what to consider before choosing your next racket.
Best overall for beginners and recreational players who want a manageable balance of control and power.
If you're moving beyond borrowed rackets at your local padel club, the HEAD Evo Speed 2025 is a sensible starting point. Its oversized teardrop shape provides a generous hitting area, making it particularly appealing while you're developing consistency with volleys, returns and shots off the glass.
The racket weighs approximately 350g, according to the specifications, and uses a fibreglass hitting surface. Fibreglass generally provides a more flexible response than stiffer carbon constructions, which can make controlled shots easier to manage.
HEAD also incorporates a soft foam core and Innegra technology, which the manufacturer associates with improved stability and vibration management. These features suit players who value a comfortable response rather than maximum attacking power.
The Evo Speed is particularly appealing because it gives developing players room to improve without demanding an aggressive playing style from the outset.
Key specifications
Shape: Oversized teardrop
Weight: Approximately 350g
Surface: Fibreglass
Core: Soft foam
Technology: Innegra
What we like
Generous hitting area for developing consistency
Manageable weight for defensive reactions
Versatile design for recreational doubles
Best for: Beginners, improving players and anyone prioritising control during regular lessons.
A practical option for recreational players who prefer a stable, predictable racket for regular matches.
The Dunlop Lumina Blue offers a different proposition from the lighter HEAD Evo Speed. Its listed weight of 365g places it in a range commonly used by adult recreational players, providing some additional mass behind shots while remaining suitable for conventional padel play.
According to the product specifications, the racket uses a graphite frame and a Pro EVA core. The graphite construction provides a structured frame, while the EVA material determines part of the racket's response when the ball makes contact.
For players developing their court positioning and doubles communication, this combination is worth considering. A racket with a consistent response can make it easier to concentrate on placement, timing and choosing the right shot.
The Lumina's blue finish is distinctive, although its handling characteristics matter considerably more than appearance. Its suitability will ultimately depend on how the weight feels during quick exchanges at the net.
Key specifications
Weight: Approximately 365g
Frame: Graphite
Core: Pro EVA
Profile: 38mm, according to the product description
Shape: Hybrid Headshape
What we like
Graphite frame construction
EVA core for a defined hitting response
Suitable weight range for regular recreational play
Best for: Weekend players looking for a conventional adult racket with a stable feel.
Worth considering for casual players interested in carbon-fibre construction without choosing a specialist competition racket.
The SportsBlue Thunder Paddle is an interesting option for players who have started playing regularly and want to explore a different racket material.
The product information identifies carbon fibre in its construction and lists a weight of approximately 360g. That puts it between the HEAD Evo Speed and Dunlop Lumina by stated weight, although balance also determines how heavy a racket feels during a swing.
Carbon-fibre construction is commonly associated with a more structured response, but the actual playing feel depends on the face layup, foam core and racket geometry. Those details matter when judging how suitable a racket is for controlled defensive shots or attacking volleys.
The Thunder Paddle also includes a wrist strap, a practical feature for keeping the racket secured during play.
For someone who enjoys weekly doubles and wants to experiment with carbon construction, it deserves consideration, provided the exact shape and balance suit their preferences.
Key specifications
Weight: Approximately 360g
Material: Carbon fibre
Dimensions: 44.5cm by 24.1cm
Accessory: Wrist strap
Shape: Round shape
What we like
Carbon-fibre construction
Familiar adult racket weight
Wrist strap included
Best for: Recreational players exploring carbon-fibre rackets for their regular matches.
A practical option for beginners and recreational players looking for a lightweight racket with a comfortable grip and responsive hitting surface.
The Senston padel racket combines a carbon-fibre composite surface with an EVA memory flex-foam core, designed to provide a balance of stability, control and cushioning during play. Its advertised weight of approximately 363g places it within the typical range for adult recreational rackets, making it worth considering for regular doubles matches.
The racket features 68 strategically positioned holes intended to reduce air resistance during swings, while its perforated, sweat-absorbent grip is designed to provide a secure hold during longer rallies. The EVA core contributes to a cushioned ball response, which can appeal to players developing their timing and shot placement.
Senston also markets the racket for recreational paddle tennis, including beach and pop tennis.
Key specifications
Weight: Approximately 363g
Surface: Carbon-fibre/graphite composite
Core: EVA memory flex-foam
Design: 68 perforations
Grip: Perforated, sweat-absorbent handle
What we like
Carbon-fibre composite construction
EVA foam core designed for a cushioned hitting response
Perforated grip and lightweight design for recreational handling
Best for: Beginners and casual players seeking a comfortable recreational racket.
An option for developing players interested in a diamond-shaped racket and a more attack-oriented style.
The Camewin takes a different approach with its diamond-shaped head. This design is generally associated with a higher sweet spot and a greater emphasis on attacking shots, particularly overheads.
That makes it interesting for players who have started moving confidently around the court and want to explore a racket shape associated with more aggressive play.
Published information identifies carbon-fibre construction and an included carrying bag. The bag is useful for transporting the racket between home and the court, especially if you play at different venues throughout the week.
For someone still learning basic ball contact, a more forgiving shape may be preferable. The Camewin is better considered once you have a clearer idea of your attacking preferences.
Key specifications
Shape: Diamond
Material: Carbon fibre
Grip: Listed as 3.75 inches
Accessory: Carrying bag
Weight: 540gm Approx
What we like
Diamond shape for exploring attacking play
Carbon-fibre construction
Carrying bag included
Best for: Improving players interested in overhead shots and a more attack-focused racket shape.
Start with shape. Round rackets generally favour control and a forgiving hitting area, making them popular with beginners. Teardrop designs offer a compromise between control and power, while diamond-shaped rackets are commonly associated with more attacking play.
Next, consider weight and balance together. A lighter racket may be easier to manoeuvre during quick volleys, but a heavier model can provide a different sense of stability. Head-heavy rackets also feel different from evenly balanced models, even when their stated weights are similar. If possible, try a comparable racket during a lesson before buying.
Finally, look at materials. Fibreglass faces tend to offer more flexibility, while carbon-fibre constructions can provide a firmer response. The foam core also influences how the ball feels on contact.
If you regularly travel between indoor and outdoor courts, a protective cover or bag is useful. Avoid leaving your racket in a hot parked car, where prolonged heat exposure can affect equipment materials.
For most people buying their first serious padel racket, the HEAD Evo Speed 2025 is our recommendation. Its approximately 350g weight, oversized teardrop design and flexible fibreglass face make it a practical option for learning controlled shots while gradually developing a more confident game.
The Dunlop Lumina Blue is worth considering if you prefer a conventional recreational racket with a graphite frame and EVA core. Both SportsBlue models offer carbon-fibre alternatives for players who want to compare handling and grip preferences.
The Camewin Diamond Shape is the most distinctive option in this selection for players interested in a more attacking racket profile.
Ultimately, the right racket is the one that helps you maintain control throughout a match. Choose according to your current technique and the shots you play most often, rather than assuming greater power will automatically improve your results.
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