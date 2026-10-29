Emaar Dubai Premier Padel P1 unveils iconic court for 2026 tournament

Emaar Dubai Premier Padel P1 has revealed plans to launch the ‘World’s Most Iconic Padel Court’ on November 8 2026, welcoming players and members of the public on the opening day of the tournament.

The court represents a significant development for padel in the UAE and will be part of the competition taking place at Hamdan Sports Complex from November 8-15. The tournament is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council.

Situated in Dubai Opera Garden, overlooking the Burj Khalifa, the court will be unveiled as part of a spectacular opening event designed to provide a memorable start for competitors, guests and supporters. The initiative also highlights Dubai’s ambition to push the boundaries of sporting experiences.

This year’s tournament will once again feature top-level international men’s and women’s padel, complemented by hospitality offerings, entertainment and activities for fans throughout the week.

Across eight days of competition, players will compete for ranking points and prize money, while spectators can enjoy premium experiences at Hamdan Sports Complex.

Among the leading names expected to feature are Agustín Tapia, Fede Chingotto, Ale Galán, Delfi Brea and Bea González. Further information about the court’s design, launch programme and opening-day activities is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Iván Modia, CEO of Gallop Global and Tournament Director of Emaar Dubai Premier Padel P1, said: “Dubai continues to set new standards in sport and entertainment, and initiatives like having the World's Most Iconic Padel Court truly reflect the city’s ambition to keep pushing boundaries.

"With Emaar’s support, this is another step in strengthening Dubai’s position as a global destination for padel, bringing the sport closer to more people and creating experiences that inspire players and fans alike.”

The unveiling signals a new phase in the development of padel in Dubai, adding another attraction to the emirate’s sporting and leisure landscape. With the tournament taking place under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the event aims to further strengthen Dubai’s standing as an international destination for the sport.

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.