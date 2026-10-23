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Abu Dhabi unveils Team Dalma for Hexagon World Series 2027 featuring top padel stars

Hexagon World Series finale in Abu Dhabi promises elite padel action

Last updated:
Rahf Youssef, Reporter
2 MIN READ
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The team takes its name from Dalma Island, one of the UAE’s oldest inhabited places. Archaeological finds show people have lived there for more than 7,000 years, and the island was once an important centre of the pearl trade.
The team takes its name from Dalma Island, one of the UAE’s oldest inhabited places. Archaeological finds show people have lived there for more than 7,000 years, and the island was once an important centre of the pearl trade.
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Abu Dhabi: On Friday, the city unveiled Team Dalma, a brand-new professional team that will make its debut in the Hexagon World Series 2027. The line-up is packed with star power: Agustín Tapia, Arturo Coello, Sofia Araújo and Giulia Dal Pozzo.

The Hexagon World Series is the first official professional team padel circuit run under the International Padel Federation (FIP), and Abu Dhabi is one of the stops on its international calendar.

The team takes its name from Dalma Island, one of the UAE’s oldest inhabited places. Archaeological finds show people have lived there for more than 7,000 years, and the island was once an important centre of the pearl trade.

Two world No. 1s on the men's side

The men’s pair is Argentina’s Agustín Tapia and Spain’s Arturo Coello, who are both currently ranked world No. 1 by the FIP.

Tapia has won 65 titles on the major professional circuits. Coello, who is the youngest player ever to reach world No. 1 in padel, has 58 titles to his name.

For the two stars, Abu Dhabi is familiar ground. In 2023 they won the World Padel Tour Modon Abu Dhabi Master in the very first tournament they played together.

A new partnership for the women

On the women’s side, Portugal’s Sofia Araújo and Italy’s Giulia Dal Pozzo will play together for the first time.

Araújo has reached a career-high ranking of world No. 6 and has won four titles, three of them on the Premier Padel tour. Dal Pozzo made history in 2026 as the first Italian woman to reach the semi-finals of a Premier Padel Major.

Finale in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi will host the finale of the Hexagon World Series. The event is organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi in partnership with the FIP.

According to the organisers, the finale will give residents, fans and players access to an elite sporting event. They also say it will help grow the local padel community, support up-and-coming talent and encourage players of all backgrounds and abilities to connect with the international padel community.

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