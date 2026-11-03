Fares Al Janahi: From tennis to padel, inspiring a new generation in the UAE

For Al Janahi, the ambition extends beyond his own ranking or achievements. He wants to see more Emiratis competing at the highest level, while ensuring that the next generation has more opportunities and support than those who came before them.

“No matter how talented you are or how hard you work, if you don’t want it, then you’ll fall eventually. But if you really believe in it and want this goal, then nothing should stop you.”

“First things first, ask yourself why you want to be professional. My other advice is to be willing to do whatever it takes,” he said.

“I think one of the biggest things for me, which I feel brings the most value, is helping the younger generation. A lot of these young Emiratis need someone to look up to,” he said.

“It’s more like a journey and a process rather than one big event that I have in mind. The most important thing is getting better, healthier and reaching the top of your game.”

“For me personally, my goal is to reach the best ranking I can reach, or at least the best ranking an Emirati has achieved. That’s the main goal,” he said.

“I have to give credit to the opponents. They played really well. We played against the top seeds, who eventually won the tournament. They were the number one seeds and ended up winning. To face them at such an early stage was a bit frustrating.”

“However, I did feel a sense of relief because you’ve been waiting for this event for so long. I generally feel that on that day, I’m happy because I did the best I could with the tools I had. For me as a player, if I do that, I’m happy. I’m satisfied.”

“Honestly, in the moment, I was really down and shocked for the first five minutes. I was just going through all the preparations and all the training,” he said.

His campaign at the Asian Games ended in the quarterfinals against Qatar, a result that left him disappointed but also gave him a clearer understanding of the areas he needed to improve.

“Honestly, if you look at the numbers and the business side of padel, it’s growing really fast because it caters to a lot of people. Tennis doesn’t have that,” he said.

“They wanted to sponsor more ambassadors, maybe because it’s a new sport and they needed selected ambassadors and professionals. I think that’s where there is a high demand for athletes. I saw that gap, and that’s one of the reasons why I made the switch.”

“I think one thing I didn’t mention is the support and sponsors related to padel. I felt that, regarding all aspects, when I moved to padel, the federation was more involved. The commercial companies were more involved,” he said.

“Even someone like me who plays professionally, if you tell me, would you pay Dh400 or Dh350 an hour? I would reconsider. I wouldn’t do it without thinking, because I know the prices all over the world.”

“Padel caters for all categories. What people see on social media mainly are academies that are marketed as premium, and their price sets are above average,” he said.

With padel courts and academies appearing across the UAE, the sport has developed a reputation for being a premium lifestyle activity. However, Al Janahi believes the perception created on social media does not necessarily reflect the reality on the ground.

“In tennis, if you’re at an amateur level and you play with someone at a high level, you’re not really complementing each other. However, I noticed in padel, you can play with a beginner and still have fun. It gave me a nice first impression, and I saw some potential in the sport,” he said.

“But when I made the transition professionally, it was in 2021 after Covid. I had an injury, something like Bell’s palsy. It’s basically facial paralysis, and I couldn’t close my eyes properly, so I wasn’t able to play outdoors.”

“I first saw padel in 2015. I played with my elder brother, Ahmed Janahi, and we participated in a NAS tournament during Ramadan. I was still a tennis player back then, playing professionally. That’s where I first saw padel and played it for the first time,” Al Janahi told Gulf News.

However, it was not until 2021, following the Covid-19 pandemic and an injury that left him suffering from facial paralysis, that he made the transition to professional padel.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.