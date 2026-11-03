Fares Al Janahi: From tennis to padel, inspiring a new generation in the UAE

How Padel Became a Passion for UAE's Rising Star Fares Al Janahi
Dubai: For Fares Al Janahi, becoming a professional padel player was not simply about switching sports. It was about finding an opportunity to pursue his ambitions, represent the UAE and contribute to a growing sporting community.
Al Janahi, who previously pursued tennis professionally, discovered padel in 2015 when he played alongside his elder brother Ahmed Janahi at a Ramadan tournament organised under the Nad Al Sheba (NAS) Sports Tournament.
However, it was not until 2021, following the Covid-19 pandemic and an injury that left him suffering from facial paralysis, that he made the transition to professional padel.
“I first saw padel in 2015. I played with my elder brother, Ahmed Janahi, and we participated in a NAS tournament during Ramadan. I was still a tennis player back then, playing professionally. That’s where I first saw padel and played it for the first time,” Al Janahi told Gulf News.
“But when I made the transition professionally, it was in 2021 after Covid. I had an injury, something like Bell’s palsy. It’s basically facial paralysis, and I couldn’t close my eyes properly, so I wasn’t able to play outdoors.”
His introduction to padel had already left a positive impression. Unlike tennis, where players of significantly different abilities can struggle to enjoy a competitive match together, padel offered him a more inclusive experience.
“In tennis, if you’re at an amateur level and you play with someone at a high level, you’re not really complementing each other. However, I noticed in padel, you can play with a beginner and still have fun. It gave me a nice first impression, and I saw some potential in the sport,” he said.
Is padel really a rich man’s sport?
With padel courts and academies appearing across the UAE, the sport has developed a reputation for being a premium lifestyle activity. However, Al Janahi believes the perception created on social media does not necessarily reflect the reality on the ground.
He acknowledged that some of the country’s high-end academies charge considerably more than average but insisted that there are venues catering to different budgets.
“Padel caters for all categories. What people see on social media mainly are academies that are marketed as premium, and their price sets are above average,” he said.
“Even someone like me who plays professionally, if you tell me, would you pay Dh400 or Dh350 an hour? I would reconsider. I wouldn’t do it without thinking, because I know the prices all over the world.”
Al Janahi, however, was careful not to criticise clubs that position themselves as premium destinations, acknowledging that they have their own business models and target audiences.
He believes the availability of more affordable venues and academies means newcomers should not be discouraged from trying the sport simply because of its luxury image.
Why he chose padel over tennis
The transition from tennis to padel was also influenced by the opportunities available to professional athletes in the UAE.
Al Janahi felt that the UAE Padel Association and commercial organisations were more actively involved in supporting players, particularly because padel was still a relatively young sport looking to establish itself.
“I think one thing I didn’t mention is the support and sponsors related to padel. I felt that, regarding all aspects, when I moved to padel, the federation was more involved. The commercial companies were more involved,” he said.
“They wanted to sponsor more ambassadors, maybe because it’s a new sport and they needed selected ambassadors and professionals. I think that’s where there is a high demand for athletes. I saw that gap, and that’s one of the reasons why I made the switch.”
He contrasted that with the tennis scene in Dubai, which he felt lacked the same level of activity outside its flagship tournament.
Despite padel’s rapid growth, Al Janahi does not believe it will simply replace tennis. He recognises the history and established following of tennis but believes padel’s accessibility gives it considerable commercial potential.
“Honestly, if you look at the numbers and the business side of padel, it’s growing really fast because it caters to a lot of people. Tennis doesn’t have that,” he said.
Asian Games disappointment and bigger ambitions
Al Janahi has already experienced some of the biggest stages in the sport, having represented the UAE at the World Cup and the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.
His campaign at the Asian Games ended in the quarterfinals against Qatar, a result that left him disappointed but also gave him a clearer understanding of the areas he needed to improve.
“Honestly, in the moment, I was really down and shocked for the first five minutes. I was just going through all the preparations and all the training,” he said.
“However, I did feel a sense of relief because you’ve been waiting for this event for so long. I generally feel that on that day, I’m happy because I did the best I could with the tools I had. For me as a player, if I do that, I’m happy. I’m satisfied.”
Al Janahi was quick to acknowledge the quality of his opponents, who were the tournament’s top seeds and eventually went on to win the competition.
“I have to give credit to the opponents. They played really well. We played against the top seeds, who eventually won the tournament. They were the number one seeds and ended up winning. To face them at such an early stage was a bit frustrating.”
Unlike his childhood ambitions in tennis, where playing in a Grand Slam was always a major motivation, Al Janahi now views his professional journey differently.
Having competed at major international tournaments, his priority is to achieve the highest ranking possible and potentially become the highest-ranked Emirati padel player.
“For me personally, my goal is to reach the best ranking I can reach, or at least the best ranking an Emirati has achieved. That’s the main goal,” he said.
“It’s more like a journey and a process rather than one big event that I have in mind. The most important thing is getting better, healthier and reaching the top of your game.”
Giving back to the next generation
Despite the demands of travelling and competing, Al Janahi remains closely involved in the UAE’s padel community.
With friends involved in venue ownership and brand development, he regularly looks for opportunities to support local initiatives and participate in events that can help the sport grow.
However, he believes his biggest responsibility is to inspire younger Emiratis who are considering a professional career in padel.
“I think one of the biggest things for me, which I feel brings the most value, is helping the younger generation. A lot of these young Emiratis need someone to look up to,” he said.
For aspiring players, Al Janahi’s advice is straightforward: understand why you want to become a professional before committing to the journey.
“First things first, ask yourself why you want to be professional. My other advice is to be willing to do whatever it takes,” he said.
“No matter how talented you are or how hard you work, if you don’t want it, then you’ll fall eventually. But if you really believe in it and want this goal, then nothing should stop you.”
For Al Janahi, the ambition extends beyond his own ranking or achievements. He wants to see more Emiratis competing at the highest level, while ensuring that the next generation has more opportunities and support than those who came before them.