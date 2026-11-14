World No. 1 Arturo Coello praises Dubai's padel growth and talks partnership with Agustin Tapia

Coello predicts padel's accessibility will improve as UAE facilities expand
Dubai: World No. 1 padel player Arturo Coello believes the UAE has the potential to become a major centre for the sport in the Middle East, pointing to the investment and atmosphere being created in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
Speaking exclusively to Gulf News during the premiere of an episode of 'Dreams' by Eight Sleep, in which he discussed his career, the Spanish star praised the country’s growing padel scene and predicted that the sport would become more accessible to the wider public as it continues to develop.
“Not just in Dubai, but in the UAE, in the whole country. I think this country is growing a lot. They do a lot of things for a great atmosphere and are creating a centre of padel in the Middle East,” Coello said.
“Dubai and Abu Dhabi have done an incredible thing.”
Coello was expected to compete at the Premier Padel Dubai P1 but was ruled out of the tournament for medical reasons, denying local fans the opportunity to watch the world’s top-ranked player in action.
The 24-year-old has been one of the leading figures in padel’s rapid rise and has formed a successful partnership with Agustin Tapia, with the pair playing together since 2023.
For Coello, their connection goes well beyond what happens on court. He believes trust and friendship between partners are essential, particularly when matches become difficult.
“It is very important. I have a great relationship with my partner. He is one of my best friends, not just on the court but outside it as well,” he said.
“If you don’t have confidence between you and your partner, it affects how you feel on the court. When you have that confidence, you can talk to each other and solve a lot of different things.”
Coello said his relationship with Tapia was different from some of his previous partnerships because they are closer in age and share similar experiences away from the sport.
“When I played with Fernando Belasteguin or Miguel Lamperti, there was a big age difference. Now, with Tapia, we have an incredible relationship. We share a lot of moments, our families spend time together and our teams work very well together,” he said.
“He is not just a partner. He is like family. When you build that kind of relationship, it does not matter what problems you face.”
Making padel more accessible
While padel has grown quickly in the UAE, the cost of playing remains a concern for some people. Coello believes that is a natural phase for a sport entering a new market, but expects access to improve as more facilities open.
He pointed to Spain as an example, where padel has developed from a sport initially associated with higher-level players into an activity that people can enjoy casually with friends.
“When padel arrives in a country, it normally enters in the same way, with only the highest-level players playing,” he said.
“But now in Spain, everyone can rent a court and play for an hour and a half with friends. I think the UAE, the rest of the Middle East and Asia will follow the same path in a few years.
“The sport is still very young in this country. As it grows, more courts and different places will be created, giving more people the opportunity to play.”
‘There is no need to compare padel with tennis’
Coello also dismissed the idea that padel and tennis are competing against each other, arguing that both sports have their own appeal and should be enjoyed on their own merits.
Tennis has a longer history, he acknowledged, while padel is developing at a rapid pace. But he sees no reason for the two to be compared.
“Tennis is older and is at a different level right now, but padel is going in a very good direction. We are growing a lot and creating something totally different,” he said.
“For me, it is a mistake to compare padel with tennis because they are totally different. You don’t need to compare them. Maybe you like watching tennis, or you like watching padel. I also like playing and watching tennis, and I have a very good relationship with professional tennis players.
“Padel is nice, tennis is nice. We have both, so we need to enjoy them.”