World No. 1 Arturo Coello praises Dubai's padel growth and talks partnership with Agustin Tapia

“Not just in Dubai, but in the UAE, in the whole country. I think this country is growing a lot. They do a lot of things for a great atmosphere and are creating a centre of padel in the Middle East,” Coello said.

Speaking exclusively to Gulf News during the premiere of an episode of 'Dreams' by Eight Sleep, in which he discussed his career, the Spanish star praised the country’s growing padel scene and predicted that the sport would become more accessible to the wider public as it continues to develop.

Dubai: World No. 1 padel player Arturo Coello believes the UAE has the potential to become a major centre for the sport in the Middle East, pointing to the investment and atmosphere being created in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

“If you don’t have confidence between you and your partner, it affects how you feel on the court. When you have that confidence, you can talk to each other and solve a lot of different things.”

“It is very important. I have a great relationship with my partner. He is one of my best friends, not just on the court but outside it as well,” he said.

For Coello, their connection goes well beyond what happens on court. He believes trust and friendship between partners are essential, particularly when matches become difficult.

“But now in Spain, everyone can rent a court and play for an hour and a half with friends. I think the UAE, the rest of the Middle East and Asia will follow the same path in a few years.

He pointed to Spain as an example, where padel has developed from a sport initially associated with higher-level players into an activity that people can enjoy casually with friends.

While padel has grown quickly in the UAE, the cost of playing remains a concern for some people. Coello believes that is a natural phase for a sport entering a new market, but expects access to improve as more facilities open.

“He is not just a partner. He is like family. When you build that kind of relationship, it does not matter what problems you face.”

“When I played with Fernando Belasteguin or Miguel Lamperti, there was a big age difference. Now, with Tapia, we have an incredible relationship. We share a lot of moments, our families spend time together and our teams work very well together,” he said.

Coello said his relationship with Tapia was different from some of his previous partnerships because they are closer in age and share similar experiences away from the sport.

“For me, it is a mistake to compare padel with tennis because they are totally different. You don’t need to compare them. Maybe you like watching tennis, or you like watching padel. I also like playing and watching tennis, and I have a very good relationship with professional tennis players.

“Tennis is older and is at a different level right now, but padel is going in a very good direction. We are growing a lot and creating something totally different,” he said.

Coello also dismissed the idea that padel and tennis are competing against each other, arguing that both sports have their own appeal and should be enjoyed on their own merits.

“The sport is still very young in this country. As it grows, more courts and different places will be created, giving more people the opportunity to play.”

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.