Isfhan Iqbal and Fuad Khawaja win the UAE chapter’s 2026 members’ tournament
Dubai: Isfhan Iqbal and Fuad Khawaja won the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) UAE Chapter’s 2026 Members’ Padel Tournament, which drew 20 teams to iPadel in Dubai’s Ras Al Khor.
The teams played 47 matches, with sponsor exhibition matches also on the programme. Tanveer I. Ghayur and Adnan Qaiser finished second, while Usman Alam and Uzair took third place.
ICAP Vice President Ahmed Raza Mir attended as chief guest, alongside Yasir Gadit, chairman of the institute’s Overseas Coordination Committee.
The tournament was organised by a team led by Hunain Yasin, Suhaib Rehman and Asif Iqbal, chairman of the ICAP UAE Chapter. The event brought together members of the institute’s UAE accounting community for sport and professional networking.