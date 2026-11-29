UAE's top padel player focuses on recovery, sleep, and lifestyle for longevity
Dubai: Fares Al Janahi believes what happens away from the padel court is just as important as the hours spent training, with the UAE player increasingly prioritising recovery, sleep and understanding his body as he looks to sustain his career.
The Emirati spoke exclusively to Gulf News during an interview linked to Aster’s recent ‘Bridging the longevity gap’ initiative, which highlighted the importance of preventive healthcare and making informed lifestyle choices to maintain good health for longer.
Having previously struggled with facial paralysis, Al Janahi understands the importance of looking after his health beyond his sporting commitments. The professional padel player has become increasingly conscious of how his lifestyle affects his performance, particularly when it comes to recovery and injury prevention.
“When it comes to recovery and staying healthy, the first thing is having a team of physical trainers. Whenever I have questions regarding nutrition, I ask them,” he said.
Al Janahi explained that his training is not simply about lifting weights or pushing himself to exhaustion in the gym. Instead, he and his trainers focus on understanding how his body feels and ensuring they give it the appropriate workload.
“It’s not just going to the gym for one hour, killing yourself and getting out. That’s not what we’re aiming for. We’re aiming for performance,” he said.
The 27-year-old has also become more interested in understanding his health from the inside, particularly factors that could affect inflammation, sleep and recovery.
“I think this year I’ve got deeper into it. One thing I’ve been checking a lot is my health from the inside. What are the things causing more inflammation in the body? What are the things causing less sleep at night?” he said.
Al Janahi believes athletes can sometimes overlook the importance of their lifestyle outside competition, even when they are putting in the necessary work on the court.
“No matter how much you work on the court, you’re still limited by how much you do outside it. I’m starting to notice how it’s more important to worry about what you’re doing outside than inside the court,” he added.
Sleep and hydration
Among the habits he has introduced into his daily routine, maintaining a consistent waking time has become a priority.
“First things first, have the same sleep schedule. Sometimes you cannot control when you sleep, and everyone has those bad days where you sleep at 2am. But I think one thing you should keep consistent is waking up at the same time,” he said.
He also emphasised hydration, particularly after noticing that his own health assessments pointed towards sodium levels being an area he needed to pay attention to.
“I’ve noticed, even after testing, that I’m low on sodium, and I think a lot of people in Dubai are. Whenever you wake up, because the AC is on all day, it actually dehydrates you. When you’re sleeping, without even noticing, you’re dehydrated,” he said.
The findings have also inspired Al Janahi to develop his own dietary supplement, Movora, which he is creating with magnesium and sodium as its key ingredients. He announced his new product publicly for the first time during the interview with Gulf News.
His focus on sleep and recovery has changed the way he approaches training, with the athlete recognising that physical performance is influenced by several factors beyond the intensity of a workout.
“After testing, I noticed that it’s not my workout or my training. It’s my sleep,” he said.
For Al Janahi, longevity is no longer simply about playing more matches or pushing through demanding training sessions. It is about understanding his body, making informed decisions and ensuring that his health remains the foundation of his professional career.