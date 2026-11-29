Al Janahi explained that his training is not simply about lifting weights or pushing himself to exhaustion in the gym. Instead, he and his trainers focus on understanding how his body feels and ensuring they give it the appropriate workload.

“When it comes to recovery and staying healthy, the first thing is having a team of physical trainers. Whenever I have questions regarding nutrition, I ask them,” he said.

Having previously struggled with facial paralysis , Al Janahi understands the importance of looking after his health beyond his sporting commitments. The professional padel player has become increasingly conscious of how his lifestyle affects his performance, particularly when it comes to recovery and injury prevention.

Dubai: Fares Al Janahi believes what happens away from the padel court is just as important as the hours spent training, with the UAE player increasingly prioritising recovery, sleep and understanding his body as he looks to sustain his career.

“I’ve noticed, even after testing, that I’m low on sodium, and I think a lot of people in Dubai are. Whenever you wake up, because the AC is on all day, it actually dehydrates you. When you’re sleeping, without even noticing, you’re dehydrated,” he said.

“First things first, have the same sleep schedule. Sometimes you cannot control when you sleep, and everyone has those bad days where you sleep at 2am. But I think one thing you should keep consistent is waking up at the same time,” he said.

“No matter how much you work on the court, you’re still limited by how much you do outside it. I’m starting to notice how it’s more important to worry about what you’re doing outside than inside the court,” he added.

Al Janahi believes athletes can sometimes overlook the importance of their lifestyle outside competition, even when they are putting in the necessary work on the court.

“I think this year I’ve got deeper into it. One thing I’ve been checking a lot is my health from the inside. What are the things causing more inflammation in the body? What are the things causing less sleep at night?” he said.

“It’s not just going to the gym for one hour, killing yourself and getting out. That’s not what we’re aiming for. We’re aiming for performance,” he said.

For Al Janahi, longevity is no longer simply about playing more matches or pushing through demanding training sessions. It is about understanding his body, making informed decisions and ensuring that his health remains the foundation of his professional career.

His focus on sleep and recovery has changed the way he approaches training, with the athlete recognising that physical performance is influenced by several factors beyond the intensity of a workout.

The findings have also inspired Al Janahi to develop his own dietary supplement, Movora, which he is creating with magnesium and sodium as its key ingredients. He announced his new product publicly for the first time during the interview with Gulf News.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.