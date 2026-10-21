Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open set for fifth edition in the capital

Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open returns for fifth edition from January 30 to February 6 2027
Beyond the matches, the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open has developed into a wider entertainment destination, offering activities and experiences for visitors of all ages.Dubai: The Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, presented by Abu Dhabi Sports Council, will return to the International Tennis Centre at Zayed Sports City for its fifth edition from January 30 to February 6, 2027.
Running under the campaign theme ‘5 Years Strong – Strong on court. Strong in community. Stronger than ever’, the WTA 500 event attracted more than 60,000 visitors in 2026, highlighting its increasing popularity among tennis supporters and families.
The tournament has become an established part of the international tennis calendar, bringing together top-level women's tennis, entertainment and community initiatives while giving fans across the UAE and Middle East the chance to watch some of the world's leading players.
The 2027 competition will feature 28 singles players and 16 doubles teams over eight days. A total prize fund of US$1.2 million and valuable WTA ranking points will be up for grabs.
His Excellency Aref Hamad Al Awani, Secretary General of Abu Dhabi Sports Council said: "The fifth edition of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open is another important milestone for Abu Dhabi’s sporting journey. The tournament has grown significantly in just a few years, while its impact reaches beyond the court through its engagement with young players, schools and the wider community. Through these initiatives, we aim to support the development of tennis, strengthen sporting culture and encourage people to make sport a way of life.
“We look forward to welcoming another world-class field to Abu Dhabi and continuing to use major sporting events to inspire participation, connect communities and reinforce the emirate’s position as a leading global sporting destination."
Homaid Al Shimmari, Deputy Group CEO of Mubadala Investment Company, said: "The Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open reflects our long-standing commitment to tennis and to creating a positive impact in our community. Beyond bringing the world’s best players to Abu Dhabi, the tournament serves as a platform to inspire young people, encourage greater participation in sport, and bring families and communities together. These shared experiences strengthen social bonds and help build a more connected community.
“Reaching a fifth edition, we are proud to build on this momentum alongside our partners, creating opportunities for the next generation and delivering a lasting legacy that extends well beyond the court."
Beyond the matches, the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open has developed into a wider entertainment destination, offering activities and experiences for visitors of all ages.
For the 2027 edition, organisers will launch a new Village Pass, providing access to the 15,000-square-metre Mubadala Village for individuals and families. Visitors can enjoy live entertainment, tennis clinics, player Q&As, food and drink outlets, sponsor activations, children's activities and merchandise, with access available to both Village Pass and stadium ticket holders.
During the opening weekend on January 30 and 31, the Village Pass will also grant entry to all qualifying matches scheduled across the two days. Adult passes will cost AED10 per day, while children under 12 will be admitted free throughout the opening weekend.
The tournament's community outreach has also continued to expand through its Road to Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open programme, which has reached more than 3,000 young players and involved over 90 schools.
The event has also made history in the sport by becoming the first WTA-only tournament to stage a wheelchair tennis competition, underlining its commitment to inclusion and creating more opportunities for people to participate in tennis.
The 2027 edition will operate on a ticketed basis, with visitors required to hold a valid ticket to enter the venue and/or take part in activities at Mubadala Village.
For tickets and further information about the 2027 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, visit the official website at www.mubadalaabudhabiopen.com.