Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open set for fifth edition in the capital

His Excellency Aref Hamad Al Awani, Secretary General of Abu Dhabi Sports Council said: "The fifth edition of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open is another important milestone for Abu Dhabi’s sporting journey. The tournament has grown significantly in just a few years, while its impact reaches beyond the court through its engagement with young players, schools and the wider community. Through these initiatives, we aim to support the development of tennis, strengthen sporting culture and encourage people to make sport a way of life.