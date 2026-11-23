World No. 15 Alexandra Eala returns for her third Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open appearance.
Dubai: Alexandra Eala, the trailblazing Filipina tennis star, will return to the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open presented by Abu Dhabi Sports Council for a third time as the WTA 500 event marks its fifth edition from January 30 to February 6, 2027, at the International Tennis Centre, Zayed Sports City.
The 21-year-old has made history as the highest-ranked Filipina player in WTA history. Currently sitting at world No. 15, Eala heads back to the UAE capital after a series of impressive performances that have raised her profile internationally and earned her a growing following around the world.
Her rise through the rankings has been accompanied by several landmark achievements. In August 2026, she claimed her first WTA Tour-level singles title at the Mubadala DC Open in Washington, D.C., becoming the first Filipina to win a singles title on the WTA Tour. The triumph demonstrated her ability to compete against some of the biggest names in the sport.
Earlier in the season, Eala also enjoyed her best Grand Slam campaign to date, reaching the fourth round at Wimbledon for the first time. These achievements have helped establish her as one of the leading players in the women's game, with a place inside the world’s top 20.
Eala said: "Returning to Abu Dhabi for my third Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open is something I’m really looking forward to, especially as they celebrate the tournament’s fifth anniversary. The energy from the Filipino community and the fans across the UAE makes competing here that much more special. I’ve continued to grow and develop myself as a player, and I’m excited to bring that experience back to Abu Dhabi this year on my favourite surface on tour. It’s always a privilege to compete alongside such a talented field and in front of such energetic crowds.
"The crowds that came and watched me last year were electric and it was an event I loved participating in. After the triumph at the Mubadala DC Open this summer, hopefully I can bring the same luck with me in the UAE capital."
Nigel Gupta, Tournament Director of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, said: “The Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open presented by Abu Dhabi Sports Council continues to attract some of the most exciting names in women’s tennis. We are delighted to welcome Alex back for the tournament’s fifth edition at such an exciting point in her career following a series of impressive milestones on the international stage. The support she receives from the UAE community adds to the atmosphere at the tournament, and we look forward to having her back in Abu Dhabi for another memorable week of world-class tennis.”
Eala first competed at the tournament in 2024, arriving in Abu Dhabi ranked outside the world's top 150. Her appearance in 2027 will represent another milestone in her journey, following her maiden quarter-final appearance at the event in 2026.
Her impact, however, stretches beyond tennis. Eala has become a major source of pride for Filipinos around the world, with her achievements attracting attention far beyond her home country. She has received tremendous backing from the UAE's growing Filipino community during her appearances in Abu Dhabi, with her matches generating an enthusiastic atmosphere and giving supporters the chance to watch one of their nation's biggest sporting stars in action.
Her relationship with the emirate has also extended beyond the tennis court. Earlier in 2026, her image was displayed on the Mubadala Tower, further highlighting her growing connection with Abu Dhabi.
Eala's return adds another exciting name to the line-up for the fifth edition of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, giving fans another chance to cheer on the Filipina star while enjoying top-level women's tennis in the UAE capital.
Tickets for the 2027 tournament are now on sale. Opening weekend Village Passes are priced at AED 10 per adult per day and provide access to all qualifying matches on January 30 and 31, 2027. Children under the age of 12 can attend free of charge on both days.
For tickets and further information, visit: https://abu-dhabi.platinumlist.net/event-tickets/108643/mubadala-abu-dhabi-open-2027