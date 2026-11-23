Eala said: "Returning to Abu Dhabi for my third Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open is something I’m really looking forward to, especially as they celebrate the tournament’s fifth anniversary. The energy from the Filipino community and the fans across the UAE makes competing here that much more special. I’ve continued to grow and develop myself as a player, and I’m excited to bring that experience back to Abu Dhabi this year on my favourite surface on tour. It’s always a privilege to compete alongside such a talented field and in front of such energetic crowds.