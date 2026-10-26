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Alex Eala beats Stojsavljevic 6-1, 6-2 to reach Toray Pan Pacific Open Round of 16

Eala opens her Toray Pan Pacific Open campaign with a 6-1, 6-2 win over British wildcard

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Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
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Alex Eala beats Stojsavljevic 6-1, 6-2 to reach Toray Pan Pacific Open Round of 16
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Filipina tennis star Alex Eala advanced to the Round of 16 at the WTA 500 Toray Pan Pacific Open after defeating Britain's Mika Stojsavljevic 6-1, 6-2 in Tokyo on Monday.

Eala needed just one hour and 15 minutes to beat the British qualifier, dropping only three games in a match between two former US Open girls' champions.

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“I think it was super important today to be focused on every single point. Playing against Mika for the first time was a great experience, and I'm sure we will meet many, many more times,” Eala said in her on-court interview.

“She has a really good level, and I'll see her many more times on Tour. But, yeah, I think it was super important to be focused, especially in the first round, and try to keep the intensity up,” she added.

Eala also praised Stojsavljevic's serving, identifying it as one of the key challenges in the match.

“I think it's a part of my style,” Eala said. “She's a great server. I definitely think that's one of the key points from the match today.”

Eala will next face Australia's Talia Gibson in the Round of 16. Gibson advanced after defeating Daria Kasatkina 6-0, 7-5.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
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