Alex Eala beats Stojsavljevic 6-1, 6-2 to reach Toray Pan Pacific Open Round of 16

Eala needed just one hour and 15 minutes to beat the British qualifier, dropping only three games in a match between two former US Open girls' champions.

“I think it's a part of my style,” Eala said. “She's a great server. I definitely think that's one of the key points from the match today.”

“She has a really good level, and I'll see her many more times on Tour. But, yeah, I think it was super important to be focused, especially in the first round, and try to keep the intensity up,” she added.

“I think it was super important today to be focused on every single point. Playing against Mika for the first time was a great experience, and I'm sure we will meet many, many more times,” Eala said in her on-court interview.

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