Mirra Andreeva reaches World No. 2 after WTA Finals semi-final win

"It's not far from being No 3 in the world," the reigning French Open champion said after hitting the landmark. "So, I don't know if a lot changes with how I feel inside, but yeah, of course it's a nice milestone."

Russia’s Mirra Andreeva is now officially the world’s No 2 player after reaching the title round of the WTA Finals on Saturday. The 19-year-old beat American Jessica Pegula 6-3, 6-4 in the semi-finals and while she did speak about her promotion in rankings, one suspects she has bigger fish to fry.

But whatever happens in the final, the 2025 Dubai champion has put herself in a very good position to usurp the No 1 ranking from Rybakina at the start of 2027.

The scoreline against Svitolina was 6-4, 6-0, something that is sure to play in the minds of the two players as they battle it out for the title.

Even if she falters at the final hurdle, Andreeva would still be in prime position to usurp the No 1 ranking at the Australian Open in January given Rybakina will have to defend 2,000 points for being the reigning champion.

The bubbly teenager is just 793 points behind Rybakina ahead of her WTA Finals decider against Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina and a win would leave her just 293 points behind by the end of the season.

What will surely be at the back of Andreeva’s mind is how close she is to becoming the world No 1. Russian-born Kazakh Elena Rybakina occupies that place, courtesy of her wins at the Australian Open and the US Open, but her absence from the WTA Finals – which she won last year – means that with each win, Andreeva is getting closer to the top spot.

Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.