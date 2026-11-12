‘Diva’ Mirra Andreeva closes in on Sabalenka’s No. 2 ranking

The Belarussian on Wednesday was decimated 6-4, 6-0 by Russia’s Mirra Andreeva, the challenger to her position as the second-best player on the WTA Tour, with the teenager rattling off 11 consecutive games to power her way into the last four of the WTA Finals.

Aryna Sabalenka’s year just keeps going from bad to worse. After losing her hold on the top spot to Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina earlier in the year, she is now in danger of losing the No 2 spot as well.

The 2025 Dubai champion, whose three titles this year include her maiden major at Roland Garros, is making her singles debut in the elite season-ending event. Incidentally, she was the subject of a pre-tournament hot mic diatribe from fellow competitor Jessica Pegula; the American was heard calling Andreeva a "diva" and made other comments for which she has since apologized.

Following her resounding win, Andreeva, who gave coach Conchita Martinez "82% of the credit" for a post-warmup pep talk that she feels spurred her to victory, said: "Oh my God, I'm even happier than I was after my first match. I feel like I can play another two matches, I'm so full of energy. I'm so pumped up. I'm so happy."

The reigning French Open champion is in imperious form, having hammered Elina Svitolina by the same scoreline in her first match and her victory over Sabalenka saw her overtake the 28-year-old in the live WTA rankings.

Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.