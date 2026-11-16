Rory McIlroy, England and Mirra Andreeva: Winners and losers from the weekend in sport

Rory McIlroy: It was an emotional weekend for McIlroy, who secured his eighth Race to Dubai title to match Colin Montgomerie's record. The Northern Irishman finished runner-up at the DP World Tour Championship after producing a final-round 67 at Jumeirah Golf Estates, which was enough to overtake Eugenio Chacarra in the season-long standings. The achievement was made even more special by McIlroy's emotional tribute to his father Gerry, who is recovering from major surgery. McIlroy revealed that his father had told him: "Go and win the Race to Dubai", before dedicating the historic achievement to him.