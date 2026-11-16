Rory McIlroy, England and Mirra Andreeva: Winners and losers from the weekend in sport

It was a big weekend to be a sports fan! Check out the biggest winners and losers
Dubai: There was no shortage of sporting action this weekend, with England producing a memorable victory over Spain in the Nations League, while Rory McIlroy made history in Dubai and Tyrrell Hatton claimed the DP World Tour Championship title.
There was also plenty happening across cricket and tennis, with Mirra Andreeva lifting the WTA Finals trophy, England bouncing back against Australia and major combat sports action taking place in Dubai.
Check out the Gulf News' winners and losers from a packed weekend of sport, as we look at the biggest stars, teams and talking points from the action.
England: The Three Lions produced one of their most impressive performances of the year, beating Spain 3-2 in Madrid to finish top of their Nations League group. Declan Rice gave England an early lead before Harry Kane converted a penalty just before half-time. Ezri Konsa and Ben White added further goals as Thomas Tuchel's side held on despite a late Spanish fightback. The result also ended Spain's remarkable 43-match unbeaten run in regulation time or extra time, making it a particularly significant victory for England.
Rory McIlroy: It was an emotional weekend for McIlroy, who secured his eighth Race to Dubai title to match Colin Montgomerie's record. The Northern Irishman finished runner-up at the DP World Tour Championship after producing a final-round 67 at Jumeirah Golf Estates, which was enough to overtake Eugenio Chacarra in the season-long standings. The achievement was made even more special by McIlroy's emotional tribute to his father Gerry, who is recovering from major surgery. McIlroy revealed that his father had told him: "Go and win the Race to Dubai", before dedicating the historic achievement to him.
Tyrrell Hatton: While much of the attention was on McIlroy's Race to Dubai achievement, Hatton produced a superb performance to win the DP World Tour Championship. The Englishman carded a final-round 66 to finish on 15 under par, five shots clear of McIlroy, who finished second on 10 under. It was a dominant display from Hatton, who secured the season-ending title at Jumeirah Golf Estates and capped off a memorable week in the UAE.
Mirra Andreeva: The Russian teenager enjoyed a breakthrough weekend by winning the WTA Finals on her debut, defeating Elina Svitolina 7-5, 6-3 in Sunday's final. The 19-year-old completed the tournament without dropping a set, producing an outstanding display throughout the competition to claim one of the biggest titles of her young career. Andreeva also continued her rise towards the top of women's tennis, with the victory set to take her to a career-high world ranking of No. 2.
Tom Banton: England's cricketers bounced back in style against Australia, with Banton producing a sensational century to lead his side to a 135-run victory in the second ODI in Adelaide. The 27-year-old smashed 121 from just 99 deliveries as England posted an imposing 355-6, before the visitors bowled Australia out for 220. Gus Atkinson also played a crucial role, taking four wickets for 28 runs. The victory levelled the three-match series at 1-1, setting up a decider in Hobart.
India: India also enjoyed a successful weekend in cricket, defeating New Zealand by 22 runs in the fifth and final ODI at Mount Maunganui. After being bowled out for 209, India produced an impressive bowling performance to dismiss the hosts for 187, with Arshdeep Singh taking three wickets. The victory secured the series 3-1 for India, providing a strong finish to their tour of New Zealand.
Sergey Bilostenniy: Dubai played host to a major night of MMA action at Coca-Cola Arena, where Bilostenniy dethroned Vadim Nemkov to become the new PFL heavyweight champion. The Russian secured a unanimous decision victory over the defending champion in Saturday's main event, producing a memorable performance to claim the title in front of the Dubai crowd.
Spain: It was a disappointing evening for the world champions, who saw their remarkable unbeaten run come to an end following their 3-2 defeat to England in Madrid. Spain struggled to contain the visitors in the opening stages and found themselves trailing by two goals before mounting a late comeback. Despite goals from Mikel Oyarzabal and Nico Williams, they were unable to find an equaliser and surrendered top spot in their Nations League group to England.
Australia: The Australian cricket team suffered a heavy defeat on home soil after being outplayed by England in the second ODI. Chasing 356 for victory, Australia found themselves in serious trouble at 29-4 before Matt Renshaw and Cameron Green attempted to rebuild the innings. However, England's bowling attack proved too strong, with Atkinson taking four wickets as the hosts were dismissed for 220. The defeat was particularly frustrating for Australia after they had won the opening match of the series.
Elina Svitolina: The Ukrainian missed out on a major opportunity to claim the WTA Finals title after falling to Andreeva in Sunday's final. Svitolina had produced an impressive run to reach the championship match, including victories over Aryna Sabalenka and Linda Noskova, but was unable to overcome the teenager in the final. Despite a competitive opening set, Andreeva proved too strong to secure the trophy in straight sets.