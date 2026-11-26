Dubai: Two decades after sharing one of cricket's most memorable sporting moments, Freddie Flintoff and Brett Lee have recreated their famous photograph from the 2005 Ashes – swapping the cricket pitch for a Dubai golf course.

The former England and Australia stars brought back memories of the unforgettable Test series after sharing a new photograph on their respective Instagram accounts, recreating the iconic image of Flintoff consoling a heartbroken Lee following England's dramatic victory at Edgbaston.

The original photograph, taken by renowned sports photographer Tom Jenkins, became one of the defining images of the 2005 Ashes and a lasting symbol of sportsmanship between two fierce rivals.

England had edged Australia by just two runs in the second Test at Edgbaston in August 2005, with Flintoff making his way over to Lee after the final wicket had fallen to offer words of comfort.

Lee had produced a strong effort with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 43 and bringing Australia agonisingly close to pulling off an incredible victory. However, England held their nerve to secure one of the most dramatic wins in Ashes history, levelling the series at 1-1.

The photograph of Flintoff putting an arm around Lee's shoulder captured the emotion of the occasion and has remained one of the most recognisable images in cricket.

This time, rather than standing in the middle of a cricket wicket, the former international teammates were pictured together on a golf course, with Flintoff once again appearing to console Lee.

"21 years on, @aflintoff11is still consoling me – this time on a golf course instead of a cricket pitch. Rematch soon, mate."

The 2005 Ashes remains one of the most celebrated Test series in cricket history, with England ending Australia's long-standing dominance to claim the urn for the first time since 1987.

Both former cricketers posted the photograph on their individual Instagram pages, giving fans a nostalgic reminder of a moment that has stood the test of time.

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.