How Dubai title proved the turning point in Mirra Andreeva’s career

Battling through one of the most competitive WTA fields of the year, Mirra Andreeva defeated higher-ranked opponents – including former world No 1 Iga Swiatek and current world No 1 Elena Rybakina – to claim her first WTA 1000 title. The win saw her become the youngest champion in the women’s tournament’s 25-year history and the youngest player to win a WTA 1000 event since the format’s introduction in 2009.

The bigger incentive of course is to snatch the world No 1 ranking when the season begins next year and you can bet the Russian teenager is primed for it with just 293 ranking points separating her at No 2 and Rybakina at No 1, the latter with major points to defend.

Andreeva finished 2026 with 55 tour-level wins and four titles, having also triumphed in Adelaide and Linz. She won $3.37 million and a one-of-a-kind ultraviolet purple Mercedes-Benz at the WTA Finals. She doesn't have a driver's license but vowed to get one soon, given the incentive.

After match point, Andreeva ran to hug coach Conchita Martinez in the stands. A key member of her team, the former Wimbledon champion, who joined the Russian in April 2024, is a calming influence on the effervescent teenager.

"It feels amazing to be a part of this group of people," Andreeva said of becoming a WTA Finals champion. "Super grateful for my team for pushing me to my limits… Thanks for fighting for me and for forcing me to do everything I need to do."

A straight-sets sweep on debut puts her in even rarer company. Chris Evert did it at the inaugural edition in 1972, and Serena Williams won three matches in straight sets in 2001 before taking the title by walkover.

On Sunday, Andreeva added her second big title of the year after the French Open, winning the WTA Finals with a 7-5, 6-3 win over Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina and becoming the youngest WTA Finals champion since Maria Sharapova in 2004.

The Russian, now 19, finished the 2025 season ranked No 9 in the world. Fast forward to year-end 2026 and she is now ranked No 2 and is on the cusp of becoming one of the youngest No 1s if things go her way at the start of the 2027 season.

The win elevated her profile on the world stage, gave her the confidence to challenge established names, and set the tone for her second triumph of the season in Indian Wells two weeks later, where she showcased remarkable poise to beat the then world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the final and capture back-to-back WTA 1000 crowns.

Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.