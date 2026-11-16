How Dubai title proved the turning point in Mirra Andreeva’s career

Teenager’s first WTA 1000 win in Dubai has been the catalyst for her phenomenal rise
Back in February 2025, a 17-year-old Russian prodigy stunned the tennis world with her exploits inside the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium.
Battling through one of the most competitive WTA fields of the year, Mirra Andreeva defeated higher-ranked opponents – including former world No 1 Iga Swiatek and current world No 1 Elena Rybakina – to claim her first WTA 1000 title. The win saw her become the youngest champion in the women’s tournament’s 25-year history and the youngest player to win a WTA 1000 event since the format’s introduction in 2009.
Following her victory, Andreeva shared her excitement with fans on social media, saying: “Thank you Dubai. Feels so special to win my first WTA 1000 title.”
The win elevated her profile on the world stage, gave her the confidence to challenge established names, and set the tone for her second triumph of the season in Indian Wells two weeks later, where she showcased remarkable poise to beat the then world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the final and capture back-to-back WTA 1000 crowns.
The Russian, now 19, finished the 2025 season ranked No 9 in the world. Fast forward to year-end 2026 and she is now ranked No 2 and is on the cusp of becoming one of the youngest No 1s if things go her way at the start of the 2027 season.
On Sunday, Andreeva added her second big title of the year after the French Open, winning the WTA Finals with a 7-5, 6-3 win over Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina and becoming the youngest WTA Finals champion since Maria Sharapova in 2004.
A straight-sets sweep on debut puts her in even rarer company. Chris Evert did it at the inaugural edition in 1972, and Serena Williams won three matches in straight sets in 2001 before taking the title by walkover.
She is also just the third teenager after Evert and Sharapova to win the WTA Finals on their debut.
"It feels amazing to be a part of this group of people," Andreeva said of becoming a WTA Finals champion. "Super grateful for my team for pushing me to my limits… Thanks for fighting for me and for forcing me to do everything I need to do."
After match point, Andreeva ran to hug coach Conchita Martinez in the stands. A key member of her team, the former Wimbledon champion, who joined the Russian in April 2024, is a calming influence on the effervescent teenager.
Andreeva finished 2026 with 55 tour-level wins and four titles, having also triumphed in Adelaide and Linz. She won $3.37 million and a one-of-a-kind ultraviolet purple Mercedes-Benz at the WTA Finals. She doesn't have a driver's license but vowed to get one soon, given the incentive.
The bigger incentive of course is to snatch the world No 1 ranking when the season begins next year and you can bet the Russian teenager is primed for it with just 293 ranking points separating her at No 2 and Rybakina at No 1, the latter with major points to defend.