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Jessica Pegula's private 'diva' remark sparks drama, but rival's response steals the show

WTA apologises after Pegula's private remarks spark unexpected drama

Last updated:
Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
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Jessica Pegula of the United States fields questions from the media during the FAGE WTA Finals Indian Wells at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on November 06, 2026 in Indian Wells, California.
Jessica Pegula of the United States fields questions from the media during the FAGE WTA Finals Indian Wells at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on November 06, 2026 in Indian Wells, California.
AFP-MATTHEW STOCKMAN

What started as an embarrassing moment for American tennis star Jessica Pegula has taken an unexpected turn, thanks to a cheeky response from Mirra Andreeva.

Pegula found herself at the centre of controversy after a private conversation with her coach, Mark Knowles, was accidentally broadcast during a practice session ahead of the WTA Finals in Indian Wells.

The 32 year old was heard describing Russian teenager Andreeva as a "diva" who "needs to be humbled".

Pegula also questioned the behaviour of Andreeva towards her coach, Conchita Martinez.

The comments quickly went viral, leaving Pegula in an awkward position.

But Andreeva's response has now brought a lighter side to the controversy.

Andreeva has the last laugh

Rather than hitting back at Pegula, the 19 year old shared a photograph of herself alongside the American from the WTA Finals photoshoot.

Her caption was just one word: "DIVAS".

And Pegula was quick to join the fun.

"Divas in Chanel," she replied.

The playful exchange suggests the two players are happy to laugh about the incident rather than turn it into a public feud.

WTA apologises for microphone incident

The Women's Tennis Association has accepted full responsibility for the incident, admitting that players and coaches were not properly informed about microphones recording their conversations during practice.

The governing body subsequently removed the practice videos from YouTube.

Pegula also clarified that she had no idea her private conversation was being broadcast and described the situation as unfortunate.

Her representative confirmed that she had contacted those involved to apologise.

For a controversy that began with an embarrassing private conversation, Andreeva's response was perhaps the best way to move forward.

One word, a photograph and a little humour.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
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