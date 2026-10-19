Arsenal, Eugenio Chacarra and Davidovich Fokina: Winners and losers from the weekend in sport

Rafael Jódar: This may seem a harsh choice for the losers list after a remarkable run to the Shanghai Masters final, but falling at the final hurdle must have been difficult to take. The 20-year-old Spaniard defeated former world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev in the semi-finals to reach his first Masters 1000 final, having started the year outside the world’s top 100. He then stormed through the opening set against compatriot Alejandro Davidovich Fokina before losing 1-6, 7-6, 6-4. While missing out on the biggest title of his young career will hurt, Jódar’s run was a huge achievement and a sign of an exciting future ahead.