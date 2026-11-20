Liverpool face Man Utd while the ILT20, F1, ATP Finals and Dubai Run headline the weekend
Dubai: Another action-packed weekend of sport is on the horizon, with one of football's biggest rivalries taking centre stage alongside the start of the ILT20 in Dubai, Formula 1 in Las Vegas, the climax of the ATP Finals and the return of Dubai Run.
From a huge Premier League showdown at Anfield to the world's best drivers battling under the lights in Nevada, there is plenty for sports fans to look forward to. Here's everything you need to know in our weekend preview.
The Premier League's headline fixture this weekend sees Liverpool welcome Manchester United to Anfield on Sunday in one of English football's most eagerly anticipated rivalries.
The 219th meeting between the two sides will also mark the first match in charge for Mauricio Pochettino, who takes over at Manchester United with the task of turning around their fortunes. He faces a challenging first assignment against a Liverpool side looking to claim bragging rights on home soil.
There is plenty of other action on Saturday, with Manchester City hosting Fulham, while Newcastle entertain Arsenal in another standout encounter at St James' Park. Chelsea, Aston Villa and Tottenham are also among the teams in action.
Cricket returns to the UAE this weekend as the fifth edition of the DP World International League T20 gets under way in Dubai.
Defending champions Desert Vipers begin their title defence against MI Emirates on Saturday at Dubai International Stadium, in a repeat of last season's final.
The opening match gets under way at 6.30pm, with six franchises once again competing for the trophy in one of the region's biggest T20 competitions.
With international stars and some of the best players in the UAE set to feature, the tournament promises another exciting few weeks of cricket across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.
Formula 1 heads to the bright lights of Las Vegas for the latest round of the 2026 world championship, with the famous Strip providing the backdrop for another weekend of racing.
The Las Vegas Grand Prix takes place on Saturday night local time, with drivers tackling 50 laps of the 6.2km street circuit.
Qualifying takes place on Friday, before the race gets under way at 8pm local time on Saturday. For viewers in the UAE, that means an early start on Sunday morning, with lights out scheduled for 8am.
With the championship battle continuing to develop, every point could prove crucial as the season approaches its conclusion.
The season-ending Nitto ATP Finals reaches its climax this weekend, with the world's top eight players competing for the prestigious title in Turin, Italy.
The semi-finals take place on Saturday before the singles final on Sunday, November 22, when the two remaining players battle to finish the season as champion.
The tournament brings together the best performers of the year, with Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev among the players competing for the trophy at the Inalpi Arena.
And finally, thousands of runners will take to the streets of Dubai on Sunday for the annual Dubai Run, one of the biggest events on the Dubai Fitness Challenge calendar.
Sheikh Zayed Road will be transformed into a running track, giving participants the opportunity to experience the city from a completely different perspective.
There are two routes available, with a 5km course through Downtown Dubai and a 10km option along Sheikh Zayed Road, finishing at the Gate building in DIFC.
Open to runners of all ages and abilities, the event is expected to attract thousands of participants as Dubai Fitness Challenge celebrates its 10th edition.