UAE golf, Premier League, Brazil GP: The big Gulf News weekend sports preview

There’s plenty of sport happening right here in the UAE this weekend as well as globally
Dubai: Dubai: Another action-packed weekend of sport awaits, with plenty happening right here in the UAE alongside the familiar excitement of major sporting events around the world.
From world-class golf in Abu Dhabi and Dubai Fitness Challenge activities across the city to Premier League football, Formula 1 and tennis, there is no shortage of action for sports fans to enjoy.
Here’s everything you need to know in our big weekend sports preview.
The Abu Dhabi Championship continues at Yas Links this weekend, with some of the biggest names in golf battling for glory in the opening event of the DP World Tour Play-Offs. Italian Francesco Laporta stole the show on Thursday, producing a stunning bogey-free opening round of 10-under-par 62 to establish a three-shot lead at the top of the leaderboard. Jon Rahm, Sam Bairstow and Bernd Wiesberger sit tied for second on seven-under, while Matthew Jordan and Adrian Meronk are a further shot behind on six-under. Defending champion Aaron Rai also made a solid start, carding a five-under 67.
However, the biggest talking point from the opening day surrounded Rory McIlroy, who was handed a two-shot penalty after being deemed to have improved the lie of his ball on the 12th hole. The Northern Irishman finished with a two-under 70, leaving him eight shots off the lead and with plenty of work to do heading into the weekend. McIlroy is chasing a record-equalling eighth Race to Dubai title, but faces stiff competition from Eugenio Chacarra, who also opened with a 70, and Patrick Reed, who struggled to a two-over 74.
The Premier League returns with another full round of fixtures this weekend, but all eyes will be on Manchester United as they welcome Aston Villa to Old Trafford on Sunday. Michael Carrick's side have endured a difficult start to the campaign, sitting 17th in the table with just one league victory from nine matches. Despite a dramatic midweek Champions League comeback against Roma, United are still searching for their first Premier League win since August, with the pressure mounting ahead of a tricky encounter against Unai Emery's Villa.
Elsewhere, the action begins on Friday night as Everton host Coventry City, before Saturday sees Leeds United face Tottenham, Arsenal take on Hull City, Fulham meet Newcastle and Manchester City travel to Nottingham Forest. Sunday's fixtures include Liverpool's trip to Crystal Palace, Chelsea's visit to Sunderland, Brighton against Brentford and Ipswich hosting Bournemouth, before United and Villa round off the weekend's action.
Formula 1 heads to Brazil this weekend for the São Paulo Grand Prix, with newly crowned world champion Kimi Antonelli taking centre stage after making history at last weekend's Mexican Grand Prix. The 20-year-old Mercedes driver became the youngest world champion in F1 history after finishing third in Mexico, securing the title with four races remaining. However, there is still plenty to play for, with Mercedes looking to wrap up the Constructors' Championship, while Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell battle for second place in the Drivers' standings.
Hamilton will also celebrate a major milestone as he makes his 400th Grand Prix start, while Brazilian youngster Rafael Câmara prepares for his F1 debut on home soil. With rain potentially adding to the drama at the iconic Interlagos circuit, fans can expect an exciting weekend, with qualifying taking place on Saturday at 10pm UAE time before Sunday's 71-lap race gets underway at 9pm.
The women's tennis season reaches its climax this weekend as the WTA Finals get underway at Indian Wells in California on Sunday, November 8, bringing together eight of the world's best players for the prestigious season-ending tournament. World No. 1 Elena Rybakina enters as defending champion following her triumph in Riyadh last year and will face competition from the likes of Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula and rising star Mirra Andreeva.
Rybakina begins her title defence against Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova, while an all-American clash between Gauff and Pegula is another highlight of the opening day's action. The players are divided into two groups of four, with the top two from each advancing to the semi-finals before the champions are crowned on November 15. With a $10 million prize fund and valuable ranking points up for grabs, fans can expect a thrilling conclusion to the women's tennis calendar.
The 10th edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge continues this weekend, with thousands of residents and visitors embracing the city's 30x30 initiative, which encourages everyone to complete 30 minutes of exercise every day for 30 days. One of the biggest highlights takes place at Hatta Dam on Saturday and Sunday, as Dubai Stand-Up Paddle returns for two days of free outdoor activities against the stunning backdrop of the Hajar Mountains.