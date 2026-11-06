UAE golf, Premier League, Brazil GP: The big Gulf News weekend sports preview

The Premier League returns with another full round of fixtures this weekend, but all eyes will be on Manchester United as they welcome Aston Villa to Old Trafford on Sunday. Michael Carrick's side have endured a difficult start to the campaign, sitting 17th in the table with just one league victory from nine matches. Despite a dramatic midweek Champions League comeback against Roma, United are still searching for their first Premier League win since August, with the pressure mounting ahead of a tricky encounter against Unai Emery's Villa.