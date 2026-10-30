Premier League, Mexico GP, Dubai Fitness Challenge: The big Gulf News weekend sports preview

The city will be transformed into a hub of fitness activities, with free classes, group workouts and community events catering to all ages and abilities. One of the first major highlights comes on Sunday with Dubai Ride, which will see thousands of cyclists take to Sheikh Zayed Road, with participants able to choose between a 4km family-friendly route through Downtown Dubai and a 12km course. There is also plenty more to come over the next month, including Dubai Stand Up Paddle, Dubai Run and Dubai Yoga, as the city looks to encourage a healthier and more active lifestyle.