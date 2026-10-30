Premier League, Mexico GP, Dubai Fitness Challenge: The big Gulf News weekend sports preview

Big Premier League fixtures, potential world title race and sports right here in Dubai
Dubai: Sports fans have plenty to look forward to this weekend, with Premier League fixtures, the Formula One Mexican Grand Prix, international cricket and the return of the Dubai Fitness Challenge all on the agenda.
From a series of big domestic football clashes to the latest action on the global sporting stage, there is no shortage of events to follow. Here is everything you need to know in our weekend sports preview.
The Premier League serves up another action-packed weekend, with Chelsea v Manchester United the standout fixture as the two giants meet at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.
However, there is plenty more to look forward to, with Manchester City hosting Brighton in another intriguing encounter. City will be keen to maintain their push at the top of the table against a Brighton side who have made an impressive start to the campaign.
Tottenham take on Crystal Palace in a London derby later on Saturday, while Aston Villa welcome Fulham in the evening kick-off. Sunday's attention turns to Anfield, where Liverpool host Arsenal in what could be one of the biggest games of the weekend, with both sides looking to strengthen their position near the summit.
The round of fixtures concludes on Monday night when Newcastle United entertain Everton, with all three points up for grabs in what promises to be another competitive encounter.
The Formula 1 season heads to Mexico City this weekend for the Mexican Grand Prix, where all eyes will be on Mercedes teenager Kimi Antonelli, who has the opportunity to clinch his maiden Drivers' Championship and make history. The 20-year-old heads into round 19 with a commanding 123-point advantage over team-mate George Russell following his ninth victory of the season at the United States Grand Prix in Austin.
Antonelli needs just two more points to guarantee the title, meaning a ninth-place finish or better on Sunday would be enough to secure the championship regardless of his rivals' results. A triumph would make him the youngest world champion in F1 history. Meanwhile, Russell and Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton are the only other drivers mathematically in contention, although both face an uphill battle to prevent Antonelli's coronation. Sunday's 71-lap race takes place at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, with the lights going out at 11pm UAE time.
International cricket has plenty to offer this weekend, with the UAE, India and Pakistan all in action. The UAE will be looking to continue their ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 campaign when they take on the Netherlands at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Saturday morning, with the match getting under way at 9.30am.
Pakistan, meanwhile, will compete in the final of the ODI tri-series against Sri Lanka in Lahore on Saturday, with the hosts hoping to finish the tournament with silverware.
India round off their T20I series against New Zealand on Sunday, with the fifth and final match taking place in Hamilton as the visitors look to end their tour on a high.
And finally, there is plenty of sport happening on the ground in Dubai, with the 10th edition of the Dubai Fitness Challenge getting under way on Saturday. The month-long initiative, which runs until November 29, encourages residents and visitors to complete 30 minutes of physical activity every day for 30 days under the theme 'What's Your 30x30?'.
The city will be transformed into a hub of fitness activities, with free classes, group workouts and community events catering to all ages and abilities. One of the first major highlights comes on Sunday with Dubai Ride, which will see thousands of cyclists take to Sheikh Zayed Road, with participants able to choose between a 4km family-friendly route through Downtown Dubai and a 12km course. There is also plenty more to come over the next month, including Dubai Stand Up Paddle, Dubai Run and Dubai Yoga, as the city looks to encourage a healthier and more active lifestyle.