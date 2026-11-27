Premier League showdowns, Qatar GP and a huge weekend of sport across the UAE
Dubai: Sports fans are in for a busy weekend, with a host of major events taking place across football, motorsport, rugby, cricket and tennis.
The Premier League serves up two mouth-watering encounters, with Arsenal taking on Manchester City and Everton hosting Liverpool, while Formula One heads to Qatar for the penultimate stages of the season. Closer to home, the Emirates Dubai Sevens returns, the Emaar Super Cup sees two of UAE football's biggest clubs go head-to-head and the ILT20 continues with another round of matches.
Here is everything you need to know about the sporting action this weekend.
There are some huge fixtures in store in the Premier League, with Sunday's meeting between Arsenal and Manchester City arguably the standout contest of the weekend.
The two title contenders meet at the Emirates Stadium in a crucial encounter, with both sides looking to strengthen their position in the race for the championship. Arsenal will be keen to make home advantage count against Pep Guardiola's City, who will be determined to take maximum points from one of their toughest away assignments of the campaign. Kick-off is at 8.30pm UAE time.
Earlier on Sunday, attention turns to Merseyside, where Everton welcome Liverpool for the latest instalment of the famous derby. The meeting at Hill Dickinson Stadium promises to be another fiercely contested occasion, with both teams eager to claim local bragging rights and secure valuable points. The match gets under way at 4pm UAE time.
Saturday also features several interesting encounters, with Manchester United hosting Brentford before Ipswich Town take on Aston Villa in the evening kick-off.
The weekend's Premier League action begins on Friday night when Nottingham Forest entertain Chelsea, with the remaining Sunday fixtures including Brighton against Newcastle, Crystal Palace versus Hull City, Fulham taking on Bournemouth and Sunderland hosting Tottenham.
Formula One heads to the Lusail International Circuit this weekend for the Qatar Grand Prix, with the championship battle entering its closing stages.
The penultimate race weekend of the season promises plenty of drama, as the drivers prepare for a 57-lap contest under the lights in Qatar.
Friday features two practice sessions, with the first getting under way at 5.30pm UAE time before the second session takes place at 9pm.
Saturday sees the final practice session at 6.30pm, followed by qualifying at 10pm, which will determine the starting grid for Sunday's race.
The main event takes place on Sunday, with lights out scheduled for 8pm UAE time as the drivers look to secure a crucial result ahead of next weekend's season finale in Abu Dhabi.
One of the UAE's biggest annual sporting and social events returns this weekend, with the Emirates Dubai Sevens taking place at The Sevens Stadium from Friday to Sunday.
The three-day festival brings together international rugby, community sport, entertainment and family activities, attracting thousands of spectators from across the region.
The HSBC SVNS international rugby competition is among the main attractions, with the men's and women's teams taking to the field on Saturday and Sunday as Dubai hosts the opening round of the 2026-27 series.
Friday will feature local and invitational sporting competitions, youth tournament finals and a range of activities for families, alongside live entertainment.
Beyond rugby, visitors can enjoy cricket, netball, padel and Gaelic football, with plenty of food, music and entertainment adding to the festival atmosphere.
UAE football takes centre stage on Sunday evening when Al Ain and Shabab Al Ahli meet in the Emaar Super Cup at Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
The 7.30pm kick-off brings together two of the country's most successful and historic clubs, with silverware at stake as they look to add another trophy to their collections.
Both sides have already faced each other twice this season, adding another layer of intrigue to a contest between two familiar rivals.
Al Ain will be aiming to get their hands on the Super Cup once again, while Shabab Al Ahli will be hoping to further extend their record as the competition's most successful club.
Supporters can also enjoy a range of fan activities in the build-up to the match, with dedicated fan zones in Dubai Creek Harbour and outside Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium offering football challenges, games, entertainment and opportunities to get close to the trophy.
Tickets start from AED 30.
There is plenty of cricket to follow in the UAE this weekend, with the DP World International League T20 continuing its fifth season with five matches across three days.
Friday sees Sharjah Warriorz take on Dubai Capitals at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, with the match starting at 6.30pm.
Saturday features a double-header, beginning with MI Emirates against defending champions Desert Vipers in Abu Dhabi at 2pm. Gulf Giants then face Dubai Capitals at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the evening, with the action getting under way at 6.30pm.
Sunday also brings two matches, with Abu Dhabi Knight Riders taking on Sharjah Warriorz at 2pm before Desert Vipers meet Gulf Giants in Dubai at 6.30pm.
The tournament continues to provide plenty of entertainment, with the six franchises competing for a place in the knockout stages and ultimately the chance to lift the ILT20 trophy.
The 2026 Davis Cup Finals reach their conclusion this weekend in Bologna, Italy, with the remaining nations battling to be crowned world champions.
The semi-finals take place on Friday and Saturday before the two successful teams meet in Sunday's final.
Great Britain are among the nations competing in the knockout stages, having reached the quarter-finals, where they face Germany, while defending champions Italy are also looking to continue their title defence.
The final is scheduled for Sunday at 6pm UAE time, bringing the 2026 edition of the men's international team competition to a close.