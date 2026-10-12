Manchester City, Max Verstappen & Novak Djokovic: Winners and losers from the weekend in sport

Manchester United: It was also a disappointing weekend for Manchester United after throwing away a crucial opportunity to claim three points in a 1-1 draw against Tottenham at Old Trafford. Bryan Mbeumo put United ahead in the 73rd minute, and Spurs’ hopes appeared to suffer a further blow when Rodrigo Bentancur was sent off just five minutes later. However, despite playing against 10 men, United failed to hold on as Dominic Solanke snatched a stoppage-time equaliser. The result extended United’s winless run to four matches and left Michael Carrick’s side with just six points from their opening six Premier League games, their worst start to a league season in 40 years.