Premier League, Singapore GP, World Championship of Legends: The big Gulf News weekend sports preview

The Premier League is finally back, while the UAE welcomes some of crickets biggest names
Dubai: The Premier League returns with a blockbuster weekend of football, while the UAE prepares to welcome some of cricket’s biggest names for the World Championship of Legends.
From the headline fixtures in England to the Singapore Grand Prix and sporting action closer to home, fans have plenty to look forward to over the coming days.
After an extended international break, Premier League football returns this weekend with a packed schedule and several intriguing fixtures as clubs look to build momentum heading into the autumn.
Saturday's action begins with Arsenal welcoming Leeds United, with Mikel Arteta's side looking to keep pace at the top of the table.
Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur then meet at Old Trafford in a clash between two sides hoping to turn around their early-season fortunes. Elsewhere, Aston Villa host Brentford, Chelsea take on Bournemouth and Sunderland welcome Brighton.
However, Sunday's meeting between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield is undoubtedly the standout fixture of the weekend, with the two sides renewing their rivalry in a match carrying significant implications at both ends of the table.
With the financial case dominating the headlines in the build-up, City's players could face a hostile reception from the Anfield crowd. Yet the visitors will be determined to keep their attention on the pitch and maintain their perfect start, while Liverpool have the opportunity to deliver a major statement in the title race.
Formula 1 heads to the Marina Bay Street Circuit this weekend for the Singapore Grand Prix, with the 17th round of the 2026 season bringing the championship to one of its most iconic night-race venues. This year's event carries extra significance as Singapore hosts an F1 Sprint weekend for the first time, giving drivers fewer opportunities to fine-tune their cars before the competitive action begins.
Mercedes team-mates Kimi Antonelli and George Russell will be among the drivers in the spotlight, with Antonelli holding an 84-point advantage over Russell in the championship standings. Max Verstappen will also be looking to build on his recent victory in Malaysia as the title battle intensifies in the closing stages of the season.
The weekend's Sprint takes place on Saturday, followed by qualifying later that evening, before Sunday's 62-lap Grand Prix gets underway at 8pm local time. With the demanding street circuit, high humidity and potential for safety cars, the race promises another challenging test for the drivers.
The UAE continues to host some of cricket's biggest names as the World Championship of Legends enters another busy weekend in Sharjah. The tournament, which runs until October 18, has brought together former international stars for a T20 competition, giving fans the chance to see some familiar faces back in action.
Saturday's headline fixture sees India Champions take on South Africa Champions at 7.30pm, with India's side led by former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh and featuring experienced campaigners such as Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina. They face a South African team boasting some major names of its own, including legendary batter AB de Villiers and former captain Faf du Plessis, promising an intriguing contest between two sides packed with international experience.
Sunday brings a double-header, beginning with Australia Champions against West Indies Champions at 3.30pm. Australia's line-up includes explosive opening batter David Warner, alongside Chris Lynn and Usman Khawaja, while the West Indies boast the power-hitting talents of Chris Gayle and Andre Russell, as well as former all-rounder Dwayne Bravo. The clash offers plenty of potential for big hitting and fast-paced T20 action.
The weekend concludes with India Champions facing Bangladesh Champions at 7.30pm on Sunday. Bangladesh's squad includes former captain Shakib Al Hasan and experienced batter Mahmudullah, setting up another opportunity for fans to watch established international stars compete on UAE soil. With the group stage continuing ahead of the semi-finals on October 16 and the final on October 18, every match will be important as teams look to secure their place in the closing stages.
The men's Shanghai Masters continues this weekend as some of the biggest names in tennis battle for one of the ATP Tour's prestigious Masters 1000 titles. Running from October 7–18, the hard-court tournament has attracted a strong field, headlined by Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev, with the players also chasing valuable ranking points ahead of the season-ending ATP Finals.
Alcaraz arrives in China fresh from successfully defending his Japan Open title in Tokyo and will be looking to maintain that momentum as he targets a first Shanghai Masters crown. Zverev is another major contender, while 24-year-old American Ben Shelton has already made a strong start to his campaign. World No. 1 Jannik Sinner, however, has withdrawn because of a lingering knee injury, leaving the draw more open.